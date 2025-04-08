Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine celebrates her father's birthday with heartfelt message

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt recently shared a heartfelt birthday wish to her father, with a few adorable pictures online. Jaden is the eldest son of the tennis power couple and has been dating Holt since 2022.

Catherine Holt and Jaden Agassi share an utterly close bond, reflected in their regular social media posts and the affection they display online. The couple recently visited Castello di Amorosa winery in Calistoga, California, and shared pictures from their outing.

Catherine Holt recently celebrated her father's birthday with a touching message for him. The 23-year-old shared a split-screen image with her father in her Instagram story, where they posed joyfully while holding their drinks.

"Happy birthday to the best Dad ever!" She wrote.

Catherine Holt's Instagram story; ( Source : Instagram @catherinemholtt)

The first half of another picture shows a childhood photo of Holt striking a pose akin to the one she recreated with her father in the recent image on the other half.

Catherine Holt's Instagram story ( Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Catherine Holt graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management. Additionally, she completed a 10-month internship with the professional baseball team, Texas Rangers.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden revealed why he chose baseball over tennis

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 3 - Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf achieved immense success in their tennis careers, notably having a combined 30 Major singles titles under their name. However, their elder son, Jaden, chose a different career path. The 23-year-old is progressing steadily as a professional baseball player and recently made waves with his stint for Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifiers.

Speaking to MLB.com in February, Jaden Agassi shared that he had played tennis earlier, but the constraint of keeping the ball within the court led him to choose baseball instead.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one," he said.

The interview notably surfaced when Jaden entered Germany's World Baseball Classic Qualifier's squad. Moreover, his girlfriend Catherine Holt, who frequently supports him, shared a heartfelt reaction to this update.

