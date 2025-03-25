Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden visits famous Californian winery with girlfriend Catherine Holt

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden visited the Castello di Amorosa winery situated in Calistoga, California, with his girlfriend Catherine Holt. Jaden and Catherine have been together for over two and a half years now.

Catherine shared two images from her trip with Jaden to the Californian winery. In the first image, the son of the tennis power couple was seen posing with the castle in the backdrop.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @catherinemholtt)

In another image, Catherine shared an inside look at the winery.

Catherine Holt's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @catherinemholtt)

Jaden and Catherine celebrated two and a half years of togetherness with a post on Instagram. The pair frequently shares admiration for each other on social media. She also showed her love for Jaden when he was selected to represent Germany's baseball team.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt expressed pride in his selection for Germany's World Baseball Classic Qualifiers squad

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden is a baseball player. In an interview with MLB.com in February 2025, he revealed that he attempted to play tennis, but baseball was the sport he loved.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball," Agassi told MLB.com over the phone. "I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

This interview came after Jaden secured a place as a pitcher for Germany's World Baseball Classic Qualifier's squad. He has previously played for his University and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League. However, playing for his mother's birth nation was his big break.

Sharing the news about his selection on her Instagram Story, Jaden's girlfriend Catherine wrote:

"So proud of you"

The event consisted of four teams - Germany, Brazil, Colombia, and China - with two spots in the World Baseball Classic 2026 up for grabs. Colombia won all three of their round-robin matches to advance automatically, while China faced the opposite fate.

Germany and Brazil, meanwhile, faced off in a winner-takes-all match after the round-robin stage, and unfortunately for Jaden's Germany, Brazil earned the win to qualify.

