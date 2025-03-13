Steffi Graf gets word of advice from Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs as German 'gets back on the court'

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently reacted to 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf returning to the tennis court. The German legend was all smiles in some latest pictures, where her stance with the tennis racket in her hand exhibited elegance, which the tennis fraternity was once used to.

Graf seems to have recently joined Instagram, where her post was alongside her husband, Andre Agassi. On Wednesday, she posted four photos of herself returning to the tennis court. The German was all smiles as the cameras captured her in different poses, displaying her elegant stance and various moods in an amusing manner.

"All the different feelings getting back on the court," she captioned her post.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs sent a piece of advice to the German tennis legend to get the rust off.

"Like riding a bike! Just make sure u warm up! lol," Stubbs wrote.

Via Steffi Graf' s INSTAGRAM.

Graf and Agassi's daughter Jaz Agassi also shared her mother's post on her Instagram story.

During her highly successful career, Graf captured 107 titles and has the record for most time spent ranked World No. 1 (377 weeks). She is the only player in history, male or female, to have conquered the Calendar Golden Slam, which is winning all Majors and the Olympic Gold in the same year. She hung up her racket in 1999.

In an episode of her podcast last year, Rennae Stubbs shared an interesting anecdote about Steffi Graf.

Serena Williams' ex-coach shares the 'only regret' Steffi Graf had about her career

Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

During an episode of the 'Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast' from February 2024, Serena Williams' ex-coach explained that greats like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and others, possess unparalleled fervor for achieving more success.

"Like if we lost in the semis or final, freaking disaster. Kind of similar to what Serena would feel when she started winning Grand Slams and losing in quarters, she was like what? And don’t worry everyone, I’m not comparing myself to Serena but when you want to be really great, you know, Serena, Steffi, Novak, Rafa, Roger, when you talk about the greats the last couple years, they want more. They’re never satisfied," she said (at 7:37).

She then narrated how Steffi Graf had only one regret about her illustrious career, which was,

"And one of the stories that I always tell about Steffi Graf is that, Steffi told me in retirement she wished she had, that the only thing she regrets about her career is not enjoying the wins more. And I said, 'Yeah but you know you probably wouldn’t have been as great as you were.' I mean, she won 22 Grand Slams by the age of 29," she said.

Graf has been enjoying some pickleball recently, which she plays with her husband Andre Agassi. Ahead of Pickleball Slam 2 last year, she admitted facing difficulties unlearning tennis and adapting to the sport.

