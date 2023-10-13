Jessica Pegula pointed out a hilarious faux pas that she suffered during a pre-tournament event held at the 2023 Korea Open.

The Korea Open hosted a players’ party prior to the commencement of the matches. Several tennis players, including World No. 4 Jessica Pegula and former World No. 5 Jelena Ostapenko, attended the event.

Pegula looked elegant, sporting a smart, casual look. She wore a black tank top and paired it with blue denim pants and a cream-colored jacket.

The American, however, suffered a faux pas as she forgot to take the tags off her seemingly new jacket. Pegula realized the mistake later and obliviously posed for pictures with the tag showing.

The two-time WTA 1000 champion has now shared the hilarious incident with her fans and followers on social media while jocularly stating that, despite the faux pas, she looked cute at the Korea Open party.

"When you forget to take the tag off your jacket but still look cute," she joked, sharing a picture of her from the Korea Open party, with the tag showing.

Jessica Pegula reaches the semifinal of the 2023 Korea Open

Jessica Pegula in action at the 2023 Korea Open

Jessica Pegula is enjoying a spectacular season. She has reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals, at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

At the Korea Open, the American is in pursuit of a fourth career title. She is also chasing her fourth final of 2023. Pegula previously featured in finals of the Qatar Open and the Japan Open, and won a title at the WTA 1000 Canadian Open.

Pegula, the top seed at the ongoing event in Seoul, has now advanced to the semifinal.

The American defeated Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round. In the Round of 16, she got the better of her compatriot Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1. In her latest clash in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 13, the 29-year-old knocked out yet another compatriot in Claire Liu.

Liu proved to be Jessica Pegula’s toughest challenge yet at the tournament. The player put the World No. 4 on the back foot by clinching the opening set with a 6-4 scoreline.

Pegula, however, refused to back down in the face of danger, snatching the second set 6-3. Claire Liu failed to recover thereafter and took a brutal 6-0 drubbing in the decider.

The American will now face Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer on Saturday (October 14, for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Wickmayer has reached the final four with impressive victories over En-Shuo Liang, defending champion Ekaterina Alexandrova and Polina Kudermetova.

The winner of Pegula vs Wickmayer will face either Yue Yuan or Emina Bektas in the summit clash.