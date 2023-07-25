"Stop being a narcissistic abuser" - Tennis fans miffed over Alexander Zverev denying assault allegations from ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea

Alexander Zverev is facing new assault allegations in his home country, Germany, less than six months after the ATP closed its investigation into domestic abuse claims made by his former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova.

According to German broadaster RTL, the public prosecutor's office in Berlin is seeking a penalty order against Zverev for allegedly causing "bodily harm" to ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, the mother of his two-year-old daughter, Mayla.

RTL also reported that if the penalty charge is approved, the German could face a fine of up to €500,000. This amount is determined by the gravity of the crime and the accused's income.

Alexander Zverev, who is currently competing at the Hamburg Open, spoke to reporters about the situation and denied the allegations, saying his lawyers will handle it.

"From my side, I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter. I won’t say any more than that," he said, as quoted by Tagesspiegel.

Tennis fans were outraged by Zverev's remarks and took to Twitter to slam the German. According to one user, the German is being a narcissist abuser by constantly denying all allegations against him.

"This is like the 10th time he’s denied allegations, your act is up buddy just admit it and stop being a narcissistic abuser," the user wrote.

Another user stated that if the former US Open finalist could express his rage openly to the umpires on the tennis court, there's no reason to believe he wouldn't do it behind closed doors.

"Dude we all saw you nearly injure that umpire at the end of that doubles match, with the tv cameras rolling, and we’re supposed to believe you’d never do that behind closed doors??" the user tweeted.

"Be honest for once" - Brenda Patea once accused Alexander Zverev of lying about his involvement in her pregnancy

In a 2021 interview with the German tabloid 'Blid,' Brenda Patea revealed that Alexander Zverev had no contact with her during her pregnancy, but that he was constantly lying about the extent of his involvement in interviews.

"I've been reading many of Alex's (Zverev) interviews and I ask myself what he wants to achieve by saying these things," Patea said, adding, "'Highlight of his life'? 'He's extremely happy'? 'Highest priority'? I can hardly believe that because we aren't in contact thus far and he hasn't reached out."

Patea then stated that she had had enough of Alexander Zverev's "perfect" interviews and urged the 26-year-old to be honest for once.

"I just wanted peace and quiet. But so many people are telling me, 'It's great that you're in contact (with Zverev) and that he's interested'. I've had enough of his 'perfect' interviews. Be honest for once," Brenda Patea said.