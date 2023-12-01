"Straight out of his mentor Novak Djokovic’s playbook": Fans react to Hamad Medjedovic's stunning return vs Abdullah Shelbayh at Next Gen ATP Finals

Tennis fans recently reacted to Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic's remarkable return against Jordan's Abdullah Shelbayh during his match at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Medjedovic defeated Shelbayh 3-4(6), 4-2, 4-3(5), 4-2 to complete an impeccable 3-0 record in the Red group. This win not only propelled him to a well-deserved first-place finish in the group but also secured his spot in the semi-finals in Jeddah. Before the match, the Serb required at least one set to guarantee his spot in the semi-finals.

Hamad Medjedovic delivered an impressive performance, smashing 18 aces against Abdullah Shelbayh and dominating with an 88% success rate on his first serves. He also managed to save all three break points against him.

Throughout the group-stage matches, Medjedovic played a tournament-leading total of 45 aces, while only allowing himself to be broken twice.

During the match, the Jordanian executed a serve that many believed would be impossible to return. However, Medjedovic sent it back, leaving the crowd, commentators, and even the chair umpire in awe.

The fans, equally astonished by the return, took to social media to express their amazement. One fan stated that Medjedovic's return mirrored the impeccable technique of his mentor, Novak Djokovic.

"Straight out of his mentor Djokovic’s playbook," a fan posted on Reddit.

One fan pointed out that when someone's name is a combination of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, interesting things like Medjedovic playing that stunning return tend to occur.

"This is what happens when you're named after Djokovic and Medvedev," another fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Hamad Medjedovic: "I think each match I'm playing better and better"

Hamad Medjedovic at the Next Gen ATP Finals

Following his victory against Abdullah Shelbayh at the Next Gen ATP Finals, during his on-court interview, Hamad Medjedovic expressed his satisfaction with his performance. He revealed that he began to feel increasingly confident on the court after the first match and emphasized that with each subsequent match, he is getting "better and better."

"After the first match I started feeling really good on the court. I think each match I'm playing better and better," Medjedovic said.

Medjedovic expressed great satisfaction with his performance against Shelbayh. He also conveyed his appreciation for the enthusiastic crowd in Jeddah while highlighting the pleasure he derived from playing in front of them.

“It was a great match. I played really good after the first set. He’s a good friend of mine, he’s a very good player and obviously the crowd here loves him and I respect that. It was a pleasure to play in front of [the crowd],” he added.

