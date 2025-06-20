Taylor Fritz denied Top-4 seeding at Wimbledon 2025: Here are the 4 men who will be ranked ahead of him ft. Carlos Alcaraz

American tennis star Taylor Fritz has moved down from the top-4 seeds in the 2025 Wimbledon ranking list. He moved to the fifth place after Jack Draper defeated Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals of the 2025 HSBC Championships.

Taylor Fritz was defeated by Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the HSBC Championship, with a final score of 6-7(5), 7-5(7), 7-5. Fritz clinched the 2025 Boss Open in Stuttgart after defeating the World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. With the win, he captured his fourth ATP Tour title on a grass court. The 27-year-old has won eight ATP Tour singles titles throughout his notable career.

Jack Draper, who has won three titles on the ATP Tour and, more recently, won the Indian Wells Masters title this year, has secured the fourth ranking at Wimbledon after defeating Brandon Nakashima with a final score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. The Briton has reached the semi-finals at the HSBC Championship for the first time in his career, where he will now face a talented opponent in Jiri Lehecka.

Ranked above Draper is the current World No. 3, and 2025 BMW Open winner, Alexander Zverev. At the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open, Zverev defeated Flavio Cobolli and advanced to the semifinal round. Across his career, the German has won 24 ATP Tour titles in the singles category and two in the doubles category.

After Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz will occupy second place, after recently winning the 2025 Italian and French Open and defeating Arthur Rinderknech at the quarter-final round of the 2025 HSBC Championship. At the top with the most points will be the World No. 1, Jannik Sinner. He recently lost to Alexander Bublik at the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open, but was a deserving finalist at both the French and Italian Open this year.

Sinner was out of action for three months due to a doping ban which came into effect some time after his Australian Open 2025 victory, but has been in contention for several titles ever since his return.

Taylor Fritz reflects on winning the 2025 Boss Open in Stuttgart

Taylor Fritz at the Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart... - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev to clinch the 2025 Boss Open in Stuttgart. This was his ninth tour title and fourth title on grass. In the history of the tournament, this was the third time that the top ten-ranked players faced each other in the final. The American player shared his thoughts on his memorable win and mentioned (via Newsroom Porsche):

"I’ve been coming here to Stuttgart since 2016 and can certainly say the tournament is getting better every year. The crowd is great, and the organisation is perfect. It was not so great a clay season so I’m super happy at starting the grass season by getting the title here.“

After winning the Boss Open, Fritz earned $124,328 in prize money.

