  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shows off Jujutsu Kaisen-themed outfit at Japan Open as American reaches final with Satoru Gojo celebration

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shows off Jujutsu Kaisen-themed outfit at Japan Open as American reaches final with Satoru Gojo celebration

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 29, 2025 17:46 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz with girlfriend Morgan Riddle at the Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared glimpses of her wearing a Jujutsu Kaisen-themed dress along with the former's Satoru Gojo celebration. Fritz has reached the final of the 2025 Japan Open and will lock horns with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

At the Japan Open, an ATP 500 tournament, Fritz defeated Jenson Brooksby, Sebastian Korda and others to reach the final of the 51st edition of the Japan Open.

During his Laver Cup journey, Fritz played impressively, beating Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in singles. In doubles, he played with Alex Michelsen, defeating the duo of Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik. Fritz lifted the coveted Laver Cup trophy with Team World, and after concluding this event, he commenced his Asian Swing with the Japan Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, whom he has been dating since 2020, recently shared glimpses of her Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired dress and Fritz's Satoru Gojo celebration style via her Instagram stories.

"match fit 🤞🏻" she wrote.
Screenshots of Morgan Riddle&#039;s Instagram stories | Source: IG/moorrgs
Screenshots of Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories | Source: IG/moorrgs

Satoru Gojo is a fictional character from the manga anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, created by Japanese manga artist Gege Akutami. After defeating Jenson Brooksby, Fritz made a hand gesture of making a light fist and curling his middle finger around his index finger, while celebrating, replicating Gojo's signature gesture.

Ad
Ad

After concluding the Japan Open, Fritz will next compete at the Shanghai Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 event, which will be held from September 29 to October 12.

Taylor Fritz reflects on his self-belief and development as an elite player

Taylor Fritz at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz recently reflected on his mindset as an elite player, further highlighting his ability to surpass top talents, and how his performance depends on the correct alignment, considering form, strategy, health and other things.

Ad
"I think for a while now I felt capable of it if the right things click and I play well. But I think just even last week, being able to beat Carlos (Alcaraz) and Sasha (Alexander Zverev) in back-to-back matches, obviously it's not at a Grand Slam but I think that just does a lot for my belief that I can also do it in a big tournament," he shared via the Olympics' official website.
Ad

He continued:

"I’m someone who always said that if I feel like once I do something once, for me just mentally it feels much easier to repeat it and do it again."

Taylor Fritz's head-to-head record against Alcaraz is 1-3, while with Zverev, it is 9-5.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications