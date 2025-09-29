Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared glimpses of her wearing a Jujutsu Kaisen-themed dress along with the former's Satoru Gojo celebration. Fritz has reached the final of the 2025 Japan Open and will lock horns with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.At the Japan Open, an ATP 500 tournament, Fritz defeated Jenson Brooksby, Sebastian Korda and others to reach the final of the 51st edition of the Japan Open.During his Laver Cup journey, Fritz played impressively, beating Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in singles. In doubles, he played with Alex Michelsen, defeating the duo of Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik. Fritz lifted the coveted Laver Cup trophy with Team World, and after concluding this event, he commenced his Asian Swing with the Japan Open.His girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, whom he has been dating since 2020, recently shared glimpses of her Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired dress and Fritz's Satoru Gojo celebration style via her Instagram stories.&quot;match fit 🤞🏻&quot; she wrote. Screenshots of Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories | Source: IG/moorrgsSatoru Gojo is a fictional character from the manga anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, created by Japanese manga artist Gege Akutami. After defeating Jenson Brooksby, Fritz made a hand gesture of making a light fist and curling his middle finger around his index finger, while celebrating, replicating Gojo's signature gesture.After concluding the Japan Open, Fritz will next compete at the Shanghai Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 event, which will be held from September 29 to October 12.Taylor Fritz reflects on his self-belief and development as an elite playerTaylor Fritz at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 6 - Source: GettyTaylor Fritz recently reflected on his mindset as an elite player, further highlighting his ability to surpass top talents, and how his performance depends on the correct alignment, considering form, strategy, health and other things.&quot;I think for a while now I felt capable of it if the right things click and I play well. But I think just even last week, being able to beat Carlos (Alcaraz) and Sasha (Alexander Zverev) in back-to-back matches, obviously it's not at a Grand Slam but I think that just does a lot for my belief that I can also do it in a big tournament,&quot; he shared via the Olympics' official website. He continued: &quot;I’m someone who always said that if I feel like once I do something once, for me just mentally it feels much easier to repeat it and do it again.&quot;Taylor Fritz's head-to-head record against Alcaraz is 1-3, while with Zverev, it is 9-5.