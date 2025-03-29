Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle slays in stylish black outfit at Miami Open 2025

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently turned heads at the 2025 Miami Open with a rather eclectic dress choice. The social media influencer and model also made a hilarious pun using her boyfriend's name while showing off her outfit to her followers.

Riddle is a model and content creator who has dated Fritz since 2020. During their time together, the 27-year-old has regularly attended the American's matches, many of which have featured some stunning looks from her. This doesn't come off as surprising considering she has proven credentials. Apart from her sponsorships with top brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Lacoste, she was also part of the on-site fashion series "Wimbledon Threads" at SW19 in 2023-24.

Earlier on Friday (March 28), Morgan Riddle took to her Instagram handle to post a few photos of her attending the Miami Open in a custom knitted black outfit with some interesting details like scallop cut-out hemline and large white collars. In the caption, Tthe social media influencer wrote that she preferred her boyfriend Taylor Fritz's playing style as a tennis fan just like how "tailored" dresses were her go-to more often than not.

"I like my tennis like i like my outfits: taylor'd," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle wrote on her Instagram on Friday.

Fritz, meanwhile, exited the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami in the semifinals on Friday, losing to unseeded Jakub Mensik 6-7(4), 4-6, 6-7(4) in two hours and 27 minutes. Despite the third seed's surprising defeat to the Czech 19-year-old, the American has put together a respectable season on the men's tour, winning 14 of his 20 matches thus far.

The high point of his season came at the United Cup in January, where he won four of his five singles fixtures to guide Team USA to their second title at the team event.

"A lot of times people have assumptions about me" - When Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle talked about tennis fans' mistreatment of her

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle cheers him on in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

In August 2023, Morgan Riddle claimed that not only did the tennis community view her as an outsider but also that she would often get blamed for Taylor Fritz's defeats. However, the 27-year-old content creator did concede that a few fans were not beyond changing their opinion of her once they became well-versed with her persona.

"If his ranking had gone down, they'd say it's my fault. I'm really happy with what I'm doing, and I'm making good money," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend told New York Times in 2023. "People are allowed to make all the judgments they want. A lot of times people have assumptions about me, but then they watch my YouTube, or they listen to me on a podcast, and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, I was wrong."

Fritz, meanwhile, will next compete at the Monte Carlo Masters next month. The World No. 4's best result at the 1000-level event came in 2023 when he reached the semifinals.

