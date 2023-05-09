“Misogyny is ingrained in pro tennis” - Tennis fans enraged by journalist's inappropriate question to Aryna Sabalenka at Italian Open

Tennis fans were enraged when Aryna Sabalenka was asked whether she thought she could serve and return “like a man” by a journalist at the 2023 Italian Open. This led to many commenting that misogyny is ingrained deeply in tennis.

Before the dust from the controversies at the 2023 Madrid Open could settle, a new controversy flared up on the women’s tour. As Sabalenka begins her 2023 Italian Open campaign, a journalist commented about her playing style “being like a man,” while also comparing her to Serena Williams.

Angered fans stormed Twitter, as the transcript of the incident surfaced, to express their shock and disgust at the alleged misogyny in the game. While one fan said misogyny is ingrained in pro tennis, another said that they felt like throwing up.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Off to a flying start in Rome. Off to a flying start in Rome. https://t.co/nn2On7KrEF

“We still haven't moved on from the shambles of Madrid and now this. Misogyny is ingrained in pro tennis.”

“‘To return and serve like a man almost’ - I think I threw up.”

Jump Backhand @JumpBHs twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st… Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Off to a flying start in Rome. Off to a flying start in Rome. https://t.co/nn2On7KrEF We still haven't moved on from the shambles of Madrid and now this. Misogyny is ingrained in pro tennis We still haven't moved on from the shambles of Madrid and now this. Misogyny is ingrained in pro tennis😐 twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…

One fan said the question was racist and misogynistic at the same time.

“Amazing to ask both a misogynistic and racist question in two sentences!”

Here are a few more reactions from irate tennis fans.

Eric @lavender_skyyy Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Off to a flying start in Rome. Off to a flying start in Rome. https://t.co/nn2On7KrEF what is it about the european clay masters that makes all of them bigoted as fuck? jesus christ twitter.com/annak_4ever/st… what is it about the european clay masters that makes all of them bigoted as fuck? jesus christ twitter.com/annak_4ever/st…

Noah @CK10714240 @AnnaK_4ever When will these so-called journalists receive formal training on how to frame their questions and what to ask and what not to ask? Some sensitivity training and work to improve their language skills is imperative. @AnnaK_4ever When will these so-called journalists receive formal training on how to frame their questions and what to ask and what not to ask? Some sensitivity training and work to improve their language skills is imperative.

Aryna Sabalenka not thinking about being the new Serena Williams

2023 Madrid Open champion - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has been compared to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in terms of her power hitting.

However, the 2023 Madrid Open champion said that though it was good to be considered a strong hitter, she isn’t focusing on emulating Williams.

"I don't know. I don't think about that. That sounds good, you know (smiling)? I don't know. I'm not thinking about that. I'm not focusing on that," Sabalenka said.

"I'm just focusing on improving myself and getting better every day. Yeah, that's it. I'm not really thinking about that. It sounds crazy, and it sounds good to be really strong (smiling)," she added.

The 25-year-old will begin her 2023 Italian Open campaign against American Sofia Kenin.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes