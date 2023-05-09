Create

“Misogyny is ingrained in pro tennis” - Tennis fans enraged by journalist's inappropriate question to Aryna Sabalenka at Italian Open

Modified May 09, 2023
Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Madrid Open

Tennis fans were enraged when Aryna Sabalenka was asked whether she thought she could serve and return “like a man” by a journalist at the 2023 Italian Open. This led to many commenting that misogyny is ingrained deeply in tennis.

Before the dust from the controversies at the 2023 Madrid Open could settle, a new controversy flared up on the women’s tour. As Sabalenka begins her 2023 Italian Open campaign, a journalist commented about her playing style “being like a man,” while also comparing her to Serena Williams.

Angered fans stormed Twitter, as the transcript of the incident surfaced, to express their shock and disgust at the alleged misogyny in the game. While one fan said misogyny is ingrained in pro tennis, another said that they felt like throwing up.

Aryna Sabalenka not thinking about being the new Serena Williams

2023 Madrid Open champion - Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka has been compared to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in terms of her power hitting.

However, the 2023 Madrid Open champion said that though it was good to be considered a strong hitter, she isn’t focusing on emulating Williams.

"I don't know. I don't think about that. That sounds good, you know (smiling)? I don't know. I'm not thinking about that. I'm not focusing on that," Sabalenka said.
"I'm just focusing on improving myself and getting better every day. Yeah, that's it. I'm not really thinking about that. It sounds crazy, and it sounds good to be really strong (smiling)," she added.

The 25-year-old will begin her 2023 Italian Open campaign against American Sofia Kenin.

