"At least he is at home, having fun, in January, he was holed up in a grubby room"- Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic training ahead of the US Open 2022

Two days before the draw at Flushing Meadows, Novak Djokovic's chances of competing in the US Open 2022 are dwindling.

Djokovic will technically be unable to compete in the New York Major, which will take place from August 29 to September 11. The 21-time Grand Slam winner is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore banned from the competition that he has previously won three times. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the parties.

Despite this, Novak Djokovic's footage of him practicing earlier surfaced on Twitter. He was seen sweating it out at the Tipsarevic Tennis Academy in Belgrade, his hometown.

Thanks to milunovicmilos on IG for sharing @DjokerNole training today at Tipsarević Tennis Academy in BelgradeThanks to milunovicmilos on IG for sharing . @DjokerNole training today at Tipsarević Tennis Academy in Belgrade 💪Thanks to milunovicmilos on IG for sharing 😊 https://t.co/237OKcMWOR

The Serb stated that he will be preparing for the Major at Flushing Meadows as if he will be allowed to participate and has continued to practice on hardcourts over several weeks.

In light of this, tennis fans on Twitter reacted to the footage of his practice. One user said that, despite the Serb's participation in the US Open, it was pleasant to watch him practice hapilly rather than being imprisoned in a "grubby room," highlighting the Serb's Australian Open ban.

"At least he is at home, having fun while he waits to see if he can enter @usopen. In January, he was holed up in a grubby room. I still can’t believe it happened," the user tweeted.

Another user believed that it was better for Novak Djokovic to be surrounded by "love and comfort" at home at this stage.

"So true, great perspective, thanks for sharing this, I'm starting to feel all those feelings of outrage and injustice from January, this helps. At least he is surrounded by the love and comfort of home," a user said.

According to another account, the Serbian is practicing as though he is eligible to compete in the US Open.

"Practicing like he is allowed to play the USOPEN," another user stated.

Here are a few more reactions:

Pamela Hoath @HoathPamela @NovakFanClub

what fools are these American Leaders! @DjokerNole I’m broken hearted Nole seems to be refused US Openwhat fools are these American Leaders! @NovakFanClub @DjokerNole I’m broken hearted Nole seems to be refused US Open what fools are these American Leaders!

"I think it's stupid that they won't let him play, it is the closest thing to a joke"- John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic's US Open ban

John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic at 2018 US Open

Tennis legend John McEnroe recently spoke to the media, including MARCA, about the current tennis season and in particular about Novak Djokovic's ban from the year's final Major.

He labeled the ban a "joke", stating that it was stupid to bar him from playing and that the world has been living with the pandemic for over two-and-a-half-years.

"I think it's stupid that they won't let him play. It is the closest thing to a joke. If I had been in his place I would have been vaccinated, but you have to respect his way of thinking," McEnroe said.

"We have been living with the pandemic for two and a half years and I consider it a joke that he is not allowed to participate," he added.

The ambiguity about Djokovic's participation will be lifted once the US Open draw releases. However, with the occasion being just a few days away, it seems highly unlikely that the 21-time Grand Slam champion will be granted permission to enter the US.

