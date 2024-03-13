Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz

Things are getting intense at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as quarterfinal spots are on the line on Day 8.

Birthday girl Coco Gauff will take to the court against Elise Mertens on Wednesday. Having accomplished a lot during her teenage years, the American will be keen to kick off her 20s on a winning note.

Former Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz will duke it out against World No. 7 Holger Rune. Both have performed reasonably well this year, so this is going to be a great match to witness.

There are more big names lined up, so here's a look at all the must-see matches for the day:

#1 - Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Gauff this week by any means, but she has found a way to prevail somehow. Mertens knocked out Naomi Osaka in the previous round and looks ready to claim another big scalp. While the American leads 3-0 in the head-to-head, two of their three matches have gone the distance.

Date: March 13, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 14, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx. 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. GMT, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

#2 - Casper Ruud vs Gael Monfils

Casper Ruud is the ninth seed at Indian Wells.

The in-form Ruud will take on veteran Monfils for a spot in the last eight. The Frenchman has already eliminated eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz and 28th seed Cameron Norrie. He'll now aim to continue his giant-killing spree at Indian Wells.

Date: March 13, 2024.

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. GMT, and 11:30 p.m. IST.

#3 - Taylor Fritz vs Holger Rune

Following a bye and a walkover, Rune won his first match of the week against Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. Fritz put an end to Sebastian Baez's 10-match winning streak in the previous round. The American won their only encounter quite comfortably at last year's Miami Open and could do the same once again.

Date: March 13, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 14, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. PT, 9:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 a.m. GMT, and 6:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro

Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed at Indian Wells.

Sabalenka isn't playing at the same level that won her the Australian Open a couple of months ago. Nevertheless, she has managed to make it this far. Navarro could pose a serious threat to her, so the Belarusian will need to step up her game if she intends to go any further.

Date: March 13, 2024.

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. GMT, and 11:30 p.m. IST.

#5 - Tommy Paul vs Luca Nardi

Lucky loser Nardi sent shockwaves when he scored a huge upset win over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round. The young Italian will look to back up the win against Paul, who got the better of Ugo Humbert in the previous round. The American is the favorite to win but his opponent won't be fazed by that given what he accomplished earlier.

Date: March 13, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 14, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx. 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. GMT, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.