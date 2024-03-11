Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu, and Naomi Osaka

Day 6 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells features a strong line-up of players in interesting match-ups.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's pursuit for a first title of the season will continue as he will take to the court against Luca Nardi. The Serb notched up his 400th win at the Masters 1000 level in the previous round as he defeated Aleksandar Vukic.

On the women's side, Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu headline the day's schedule. The former will take on Elise Mertens, while the latter will go up against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here are the day's must-watch matches at Indian Wells set for March 11:

#1 - Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi

Djokovic made a triumphant return to Indian Wells with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 win over Vukic, his first at the venue since 2019. Nardi has made the most of his second chance as a lucky loser. However, trying to one-up the World No. 1 could prove to be a tough task for the Italian.

Date: March 11, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 12, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. PT, 9:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 a.m. GMT, and 6:30 a.m. IST.

#2 - Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti

Coco Gauff is the third seed at Indian Wells.

Gauff looked down and out time after time in the second round against Clara Burel but staged a comeback for a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory. Bronzetti is unlikely to offer much in terms of resistance to the American, so this should be a relatively routine win for her.

Date: March 11, 2024.

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. GMT, and 11:30 p.m. IST.

#3 - Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka

Raducanu notched up consecutive wins for the first time this year after Dayana Yastremska retired from their second-round contest. As for Sabalenka, she earned a hard-fought 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (6) win over Peyton Stearns, in which she saved four match points. The first meeting between two of the tour's leading personalities promises to be a cracking affair.

Date: March 11, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 12, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. GMT, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda

Daniil Medvedev is the fourth seed at Indian Wells.

Korda leads Medvedev 2-1 in the head-to-head and has won their last couple of matches. The latter was the runner-up here last year, while this is the first time that the former has reached the third round. The Russian is in better form, so this seems to be his chance to even this rivalry.

Date: March 11, 2024 (USA, Canada) and March 12, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 8:00 p.m. PT, 11:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 a.m. GMT, and 8:30 a.m. IST.

#5 - Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens

Osaka's comeback continues to pick up some steam as she scored a 7-5, 6-3 win over 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova. With a 3-1 head-to-head in her favor against Mertens, the former Indian Wells champion will be expected to march into the next round.

Date: March 11, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 12, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx at. 3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. GMT, and 3:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis