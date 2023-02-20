"Tennis needs to change" - Victoria Azarenka enlists several flaws in the sport; hopes tennis will 'step off the conservative bubble'

Victoria Azarenka is among the most experienced athletes currently active on the tennis circuit and the player is asking for a change to be brought about in the sport.

With the WTA celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the former World No. 1, who is currently through to the Round of 32 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, was asked about her future vision for the sport and the governing body in the post-match press conference.

The 33-year-old had an insightful response to the question, and was of the opinion that the WTA needs to have younger people of authority to bring about growth in the sport, in tune with the needs of the newer generation.

“I want to see a lot of things grow,” Victoria Azarenka said, “Unfortunately, we are dealing with so many moving parts that changes are hard. We also have so many people who are - with no disrespect - but older generation that may be harder to see the future. I do feel that.”

She further stated that the sport isn’t time-friendly and suggested a way to improve the scheduling and allow the matches to conclude quicker. It is worth noting that the WTA came under fire in 2022, as fans and tennis players alike voiced their dissatisfaction with the scheduling.

“I do feel that tennis needs to change, it needs to grow, it needs to become more quicker in terms of timing. It needs to change the schedule,” Victoria Azarenka noted.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also made it known that she wasn’t a fan of the almost 11-month long active season. The long tennis season was previously criticized and deemed the culprit for injuries among athletes.

“I don't believe that this long of a season is exciting for fans. It's hard to follow,” she complained.

Azarenka concluded by saying that if the sport were to welcome new ideas and let go of its conservative approach, it would have a lot of scope for the future.

“I do feel there's a lot of potential. We just need to have people who are willing to take a little bit of a risk and step off the conservative bubble that tennis is about,” she said.

"It's been undervalued" – Victoria Azarenka hopes for change in WTA’s marketing strategy

Victoria Azarenka defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships

Victoria Azarenka is off to a great start in the 2023 season, with the highlight so far being her semifinal run at the Australian Open. Her results thus far have placed her fifth in the WTA Race to the Finals.

Regardless of her participation, however, Azarenka is hoping for a better WTA Finals event this time around, after a marketing disaster in 2022, which saw an underwhelming turn up.

“Last couple years with such a short announcement, absolutely no time for marketing - my opinion - it's been undervalued,” Azarenka observed during her post-match press conference in Dubai, “I think that part is also very, very important for us, that we have a great crowd.”

In 2022, the WTA Finals had to be moved to Fort Worth, Texas on short notice due to the cancelation of tournaments in China.

Poll : 0 votes