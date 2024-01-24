Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz dates someone on WTA Tour according to Mardy Fish; Novak Djokovic & Nick Kyrgios revive bromance at Australian Open

Former tennis pro Mardy Fish speculated about Carlos Alcaraz potentially dating someone from the WTA Tour. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios rekindled their bromance during the 2024 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal is gearing up for a comeback at the Qatar Open, which will take place from February 19 to 24 in Doha. Martina Navratilova highlighted double standards among NFL fans in their treatment of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

Mardy Fish thinks Carlos Alcaraz is dating someone from WTA Tour

Former American tennis pro Mardy Fish recently suggested that World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz might be dating someone from the WTA Tour after the Spaniard hilariously struggled to name his favorite player in women's tennis.

This incident took place during the two-time Grand Slam champion's on-court interview with Jim Courier after his fourth-round victory against Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

Fish took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"My man has gotta be dating someone on WTA Tour…??"

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios rekindle their bromance at Australian Open 2024

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic battled past Taylor Fritz to reach the 2024 Australian Open semifinals on Tuesday (January 23). Despite early struggles, the World No. 1 clinched a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory and is now set to face Jannik Sinner for a spot in the final.

Djokovic's on-court interview was surprisingly conducted by his old friend Nick Kyrgios, who is now working as a commentator for Eurosport. They shared a friendly chat, and the 24-time Major champion mentioned he was eager to see Kyrgios playing again soon.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis