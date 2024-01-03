Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic cheers Rafael Nadal on after Brisbane victory, Emma Raducanu gets emotional following first win in 8 months

Novak Djokovic graciously welcomed Rafael Nadal back to the tour after the Spaniard made a winning start to his long-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International.

Emma Raducanu, who is also making a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff, had an emotional response to securing victory in her tournament opener at the ASB Classic.

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff garnered attention with their reactions to the release date for Zendaya's upcoming tennis-centric movie 'Challengers.' Meanwhile, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf shared a glimpse into their New Year festivities on social media.

Here's a quick wrap-up of some of the biggest tennis news of the day:

Novak Djokovic welcomes Rafael Nadal back after Spaniard's Brisbane International win

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

After spending 12 months on the sidelines due to a hip injury, Rafael Nadal made a winning return to the tour at the Brisbane International. The Spaniard triumphed over Dominic Thiem in a blockbuster clash, defeating the Austrian 7-5, 6-1 in his first competitive singles match since his second-round defeat at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's victory drew cheers from the entire tennis community, including Novak Djokovic. The Serb warmly welcomed Nadal back, celebrating his triumphant return.

"Welcome back," he posted on his Instagram story.

Djokovic's Instagram story

Djokovic sent out similar messages of support to Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, who also made winning returns to the tour.

Emma Raducanu has emotional response to first win after 8-month injury layoff

Emma Raducanu made a return to the tour after an eight-month hiatus, during which she underwent surgeries to her wrists and ankle. The Brit kicked off her comeback with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Raducanu's relief and elation at her triumph were palpable as she covered her face with her hands before making her way to the net for the post-match handshake.

Expand Tweet

The 21-year-old will continue her comeback against Elina Svitolina in a blockbuster clash in the second round of the WTA 250 event.

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff react to Zendaya announcing release date for tennis-centric movie 'Challengers'

Zendaya's upcoming film 'Challengers' has generated significant interest within the tennis community. The plot follows the story of a former tennis player turned coach, played by Zendaya, who guides her husband in a Challenger tournament where he competes against her ex-lover.

While ringing in the New Year, Zendaya announced the release date for the film, sharing that it would hit theaters on April 26, 2024.

"Challengers April 26th, Wishing you all the most beautiful new year ✨," she captioned her Instagram post.

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff reacted to the news with excitement, conveying their anticipation for the release.

"So excited for this!!!!!" Williams commented.

"😍 can’t wait," Gauff wrote

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff's comments

Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf share warm embrace, ring in the New Year "with love"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf offered a peek into their celebrations for the New Year. The couple welcomed 2024 with a warm embrace as they posed against a stunning landscape.

"With Love 2024," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Their son Jaden also shared a glimpse of his festivities for the occasion, ringing in the New Year with his girlfriend Catherine Holt.

