Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic gets teased by Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open; John McEnroe mocks idea of WTA's Saudi Arabia collaboration

Novak Djokovic was teased by Aryna Sabalenka during a charity match in Melbourne ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. The Serb also engaged in a banter with Andrey Rublev.

Alexander Bublik accidentally ran into the crowd during his Adelaide International quarterfinal match and hilariously stole some chips from a fan. Meanwhile, John McEnroe mocked the idea of a potential collaboration between the WTA and Saudi Arabia.

On that note, here's a quick rundown of the day's biggest headlines:

1) Novak Djokovic gets teased by Aryna Sabalenka during Australian Open 2024 charity match

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic had a hilarious interaction during their mixed doubles charity match at the Rod Laver Arena ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. The pair were up against the Greek duo of Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It all started when Djokovic asked Sabalenka to follow his hand gestures while he was at the net. The Belarusian then prepared to serve, but she was distracted by the Serb wiggling his b*tt and jokingly called it a "wonderful view."

DJOKOVIC: I'm gonna show you a couple of signals, you know? *Gestures with his fingers at the net*

SABALENKA: Can people help me understand what he's showing? Wow, what a beautiful view I have! *as Djokovic wiggles his butt at the net*

Maria Sakkari then weighed in on the situation, pulling Sabalenka's leg by saying her boyfriend, Konstantin Kolstov, won't be happy with the situation, to which the World No. 2 replied that she hoped he wouldn't watch this.

Sakkari: I'm sure your boyfriend won't be happy with that!

SABALENKA: I hope he's not gonna watch it!

2) John McEnroe mocks the idea of a potential collaboration between WTA and Saudi Arabia

Rumors circulated last year about a potential partnership between the WTA and Saudi Arabia. Initially, there were reports that the 2023 WTA Finals would be held in the country, but it ended up taking place in Cancun, Mexico.

There have also been recent talks about the Gulf country purchasing the Miami Open and Madrid Open and hosting the 2024 edition of the year-end tournament, which tennis legend John McEnroe is not pleased with but believes is not impossible.

"It wouldn’t shock me. Let’s put it this way: money talks. 'Oh, no, I wouldn’t do that. How much was I offered? On second thought maybe I will do that'. Personally, I disagree with it completely, with the golf and the tennis," he told ESPN.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner then mocked Saudi Arabia's questionable treatment of women, saying:

"The ladies are going to play the WTA Finals there? Are you kidding me? Because they treat women so well? That part is to me laughable."

3) Alexander Bublik hilariously steals chips from a fan during Adelaide International QF match

Alexander Bublik faced Lorenzo Musetti in the 2024 Adelaide International quarterfinals after beating James Mccabe and Dan Evans in the previous rounds. The Kazakh defeated the Italian in a three-set thriller, turning heads not only with his performance but also with his hilarious actions.

Bublik ran into the crowd during the final set of the match after failing to return a volley from Musetti. He then stole some chips from a fan sitting nearby before making his way to the court, prompting the entire audience to burst out laughing.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

4) Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev engage in banter ahead of Australian Open 2024

Expand Tweet

Both Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev will begin their respective Australian Open campaigns on January 14. While the Russian will face Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in his opener, the Serb will face either a qualifier or a lucky loser, which is yet to be determined.

The two crossed paths inside the lobby of Rod Laver Arena, where Djokovic hilariously requested Rublev to stop winning.

"Can you stop winning," the Serb asked the Russian in a video posted by the Australian Open's official X account.

The World No. 5 replied:

"Correct! I’m trying to, just to take a little bit of your talent."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis