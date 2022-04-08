Tennis news today: "You have to have thick skin, that's a reality" - Chris Evert advices Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu to make her comeback at the Stuttgart Open | 8 April 2022

Chris Evert imparted words of wisdom to Naomi Osaka on how to handle the negative attention that comes with her success.

In other news, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is all set to make her much awaited return at the Stuttgart Open. Meanwhile, Serena Williams has teased a potential return to tennis at this year's Wimbledon.

The Monte Carlo Masters, which is set to begin in a couple of days, has witnessed more high-profile withdrawals from the tournament.

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime's woes continued in Morocco, as the Canadian blew a couple of match points en route to a three-set loss.

Chris Evert urges Naomi Osaka to grow a thick skin to handle criticism

Naomi Osaka has been rather open about how the negative attention she receives affects her rather harshly. Most recently, she was targeted by a heckler at the 2022 Indian Wells Open, which brought her to tears. Tennis legend Chris Evert, who has dealt with it all in her illustrious career, had some advice for Osaka.

"You have to have thick skin, that's a reality and that's not a criticism. If you don't have thick skin, you can develop thick skin because you've got to understand that if you are this successful, you are out in the open for anybody to judge and for anybody to talk about you."

Evert has suggested that the four-time Grand Slam champion develop a thick skin to block out the hate. Being successful and in the spotlight has its share of downsides, and Osaka will have to learn how to handle it.

Bianca Andreescu awarded wildcard for the Stuttgart Open

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is set to make her comeback at the upcoming Stuttgart Open, for which she was given a wildcard. The tournament begins on April 18, with most of the top 10 players participating.

It will be the Canadian's first tournament of the year.

Andreescu last competed at the 2021 Indian Wells Open, where her title defense ended in the third round. She withdrew from the 2022 Australian Open stating she was emotionally exhausted after a tough year and needed time to recover.

Serena Williams drops hint about potential comeback

23-time Major champion Serena Williams hasn't competed since retiring from her opening round match at the 2021 Wimbledon due to an injury. She has now teased a possible return to action at the very same tournament this year.

Williams was at a Bitcoin conference in Miami when NFL star Aaron Rodgers quizzed the tennis great about her comeback.

"Alright, so I am backstage at the Bitcoin conference in Miami with Aaron Rodgers here and we've been talking about my comeback, and he's been hyping me up, getting me ready for Wimbledon."

Rodgers, apparently unfamiliar with the tennis calendar, asked Williams when she'll play at the US Open. The former World No. 1 stated that she'll compete at the grass court Major before that.

"Wimbledon's before the US Open, I have to play Wimbledon first. Exciting."

In other related news, Williams' long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou will be coaching Simona Halep from now on.

Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini withdraw from Monte Carlo Masters

2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini were the latest players to withdraw from the Monte Carlo Masters.

Thiem, who tested postive for COVID-19 following his loss at the Marbella Challenger, has recovered now, but needs more time to get back on track.

Dominic Thiem @domithiem

I hope you’re all well!



A short update:

I am finally negative and I feel much better!

Thank you for all your messages! I really appreciate it! 🏻



I'm going to have a medical check-up, so I can get back on track!



I am finally negative and I feel much better!

Thank you for all your messages! I really appreciate it!

I'm going to have a medical check-up, so I can get back on track!

Berrettini, who recently underwent minor hand surgery, has also pulled out of the tournament. The Italian is also set to miss the next two Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome.

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev had previously withdrawn from the tournament due to their respective injury issues.

Felix Auger-Aliassime loses in second round of Grand Prix Hassan II

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his poor string of results in Morocco. He held two match points in his second-round match against Alex Molcan, but eventually lost in three sets. The Canadian didn't win a single match in Indian Wells and Miami prior to this.

Auger-Aliassime has notched up some great results since the start of the year, so his abrupt loss of form in recent weeks has been rather puzzling. He's set to compete in the Monte Carlo Masters next, where he will look to get back to his best.

