Tennis Schedule Today: Dubai 2024, Rio Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz & Andy Murray

Some of the sport's leading names will be in action at this week's tournaments, including the Rio Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the action at the Rio Open on Tuesday, along with Stan Wawrinka and Sebastian Baez. The Dubai Tennis Championships has the who's who of the women's tour lined up for the day.
Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Jelena Ostapenko, among others, will take to the court in Dubai. Andy Murray's quest for his first win of the season will continue at the Qatar Open. He will take on Alexandre Muller in his opener.
Here's a look at the schedules for February 20:
Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Rio Open
Quadra Guga Kuerten
Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Stan Wawrinka
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Thiago Monteiro vs (1) Carlos Alcaraz
followed by: (8) Arthur Fils vs (WC) Joao Fonseca
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Rio Open?
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can catch the Rio Open live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.
Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.
Rio Open - Match Timings
Matches on all courts will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Dubai Tennis Championships
Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Emma Navarro
followed by: Donna Vekic vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Victoria Azarenka vs (4) Elena Rybakina
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens
followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Marketa Vondrousova vs (Q) Peyton Stearns
followed by: (13) Veronika Kudermetova vs Sorana Cirstea
followed by: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs (WC) Lulu Sun
followed by: (Q) Nao Hibino vs (6) Zheng Qinwen
followed by: Karolina Pliskova vs (Q) Ashlyn Krueger
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Dubai Tennis Champioships?
Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships live on the following channels and sites:
USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.
UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Dubai Tennis Championships - Match Timings
Matches on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. For fans in the following countries, here are the broadcast times for Day 3 of the tournament:
Schedule for Day 2 of the Qatar Open
Centre Court
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Jakub Mensik vs (5) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
followed by: Alexander Shevchenko vs (WC) Richard Gasquet
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Alexandre Muller vs Andy Murray
followed by: Botic van de Zandschulp vs (WC) Gael Monfils
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.
Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on both courts will commence at 2:30 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 2 of the Qatar Open:
Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Los Cabos Open
Estadio Mextenis
Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: Ernesto Escobedo vs (8) Jordan Thompson
followed by: (WC) Diego Schwartzman vs (Q) Emilio Nava
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Aleksandar Vukic vs (WC) Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Los Cabos Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.
Los Cabos Open - Match Timings
Matches on the main show court will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows: