Tennis Schedule Today: Dubai 2024, Rio Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz & Andy Murray

Some of the sport's leading names will be in action at this week's tournaments, including the Rio Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the action at the Rio Open on Tuesday, along with Stan Wawrinka and Sebastian Baez. The Dubai Tennis Championships has the who's who of the women's tour lined up for the day.

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Jelena Ostapenko, among others, will take to the court in Dubai. Andy Murray's quest for his first win of the season will continue at the Qatar Open. He will take on Alexandre Muller in his opener.

Here's a look at the schedules for February 20:

Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Rio Open

Quadra Guga Kuerten

Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: Facundo Diaz Acosta vs Stan Wawrinka

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Thiago Monteiro vs (1) Carlos Alcaraz

followed by: (8) Arthur Fils vs (WC) Joao Fonseca

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Rio Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can catch the Rio Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Rio Open - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 20, 2024; 2:30 p.m. ET UK February 20, 2024: 7:30 p.m. GMT Australia February 21, 2024; 6:30 a.m. AEDT India February 21, 2024; 1:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of the Dubai Tennis Championships

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Emma Navarro

followed by: Donna Vekic vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Victoria Azarenka vs (4) Elena Rybakina

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens

followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Marketa Vondrousova vs (Q) Peyton Stearns

followed by: (13) Veronika Kudermetova vs Sorana Cirstea

followed by: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs (WC) Lulu Sun

followed by: (Q) Nao Hibino vs (6) Zheng Qinwen

followed by: Karolina Pliskova vs (Q) Ashlyn Krueger

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Dubai Tennis Champioships?

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. For fans in the following countries, here are the broadcast times for Day 3 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 20, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET UK February 20, 2024; 7:00 a.m. GMT India February 20, 2024: 12:30 p.m. IST Australia February 20, 2024; 6:00 p.m. AEDT

Schedule for Day 2 of the Qatar Open

Centre Court

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Jakub Mensik vs (5) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

followed by: Alexander Shevchenko vs (WC) Richard Gasquet

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Alexandre Muller vs Andy Murray

followed by: Botic van de Zandschulp vs (WC) Gael Monfils

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on both courts will commence at 2:30 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 2 of the Qatar Open:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 20, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET UK February 20, 2024: 11:30 a.m. GMT Australia February 20, 2024: 10:30 p.m. AEDT India February 20, 2024; 5:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Los Cabos Open

Estadio Mextenis

Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: Ernesto Escobedo vs (8) Jordan Thompson

followed by: (WC) Diego Schwartzman vs (Q) Emilio Nava

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Aleksandar Vukic vs (WC) Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Los Cabos Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Los Cabos Open - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 20, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET UK February 20, 2024: 11:00 p.m. GMT Australia February 21, 2024: 10:00 a.m. AEDT India February 21, 2024; 4:30 a.m. IST