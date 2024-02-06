Tennis Schedule Today: Marseille 2024, Abu Dhabi Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Emma Raducanu, Karen Khachanov

Qutie a few prominent players will take to the court on Wednesday across this week's tournaments, including the Abu Dhabi Open.

Emma Raducanu and Ons Jabeur will face off in one of the must-see clashes of the day at the Abu Dhabi Open. Daria Kasatkina, Maria Sakkari and Beatriz Haddad Maia will also be in action.

Over at the Open 13 Provence, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Karen Khachanov are the big names in the mix. The Transylvania Open will have the likes of Sara Errani and Anna Blinkova in the fray.

Here's a quick look at how the order of play looks like for February 7 across various events:

Schedule for Day 3 of the Open 13 Provence

Central

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (1) Jean-Julien Rojer/Michael Venus vs Andreas Mies/John-Patrick Smith

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: Emil Ruusuvuori vs Luca Van Assche

followed by: (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Quentin Halys

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Roberto Bautista Agut vs (3) Karen Khachanov

followed by: (4) Ugo Humbert vs TBA

Where to watch Open 13 Provence?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the Open 13 Provence live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Open 13 Provence - Match Timings

Matches on Center Court will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 7, 2024; 5:30 a.m. ET Canada February 7, 2024; 5:30 a.m. ET UK February 7, 2024: 10:30 a.m. GMT India February 7, 2024; 4:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of the Abu Dhabi Open

Stadium Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Daria Kasatkina vs (Q) Ashlyn Krueger

followed by: (6) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Magda Linette

Not before at 5:00 p.m. local time: Sorana Cirstea vs (3) Maria Sakkari

followed by: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (2) Ons Jabeur

Where to watch Abu Dhabi Open 2024?

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Abu Dhabi Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on the main show court will commence at 1:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 3 of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Country Start time USA February 7, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET Canada February 7, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET UK February 7, 2024: 9:00 p.m. GMT India February 7, 2024; 2:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of the Transylvania Open

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Emilia Arango

followed by: Sara Errani vs Caty McNally

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: Nuria Parrizas-Diaz vs (3) Anna Blinkova

Where to watch Transylvania Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Transylvania Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on both courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 7, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET Canada February 7, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET UK February 7, 2024: 9:00 a.m. GMT India February 7, 2024; 2:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Dallas Open

TBA

Where to watch Dallas Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Cordoba Open

TBA

Where to watch Cordoba Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.