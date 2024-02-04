Tennis Schedule Today: Marseille 2024, Abu Dhabi Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Emma Raducanu, Lorenzo Musetti

It's a busy week of tennis as five tournaments, including the Abu Dhabi Open, will begin from Monday.

Emma Raducanu will kick off her campaign in Abu Dhabi against Czechia's Marie Bouzkova. Caroline Garcia, Daria Kasatkina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will be in action as well.

Alycia Parks will be in the fray at the Transylvania Open, along with Arantxa Rus and Anna Blinkova. Lorenzo Musetti, Richard Gasquet and David Goffin headline the Open 13 Provence in Marseille for the day.

Here's a quick look at the tournament schedules for February 5, 2024:

Schedule for Day 1 of the Open 13 Provence

Central

Starting at 12 noon local time: Hugo Gaston vs Pierre-Hughes Herbert

followed by: David Goffin vs Lucas Pouille

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (Alt) Maximilan Marterer vs (6) Lorenzo Musetti

followed by: Richard Gasquet vs Roberto Bautista Agut

followed by: (WC) Benjamin Bonzi vs Alexander Shevchenko

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Open 13 Provence?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the Open 13 Provence live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Open 13 Provence - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 12:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 5, 2024; 6:00 a.m. ET Canada February 5, 2024; 6:00 a.m. ET UK February 5, 2024: 11:00 a.m. GMT India February 5, 2024; 4:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 1 of the Abu Dhabi Open

Stadium Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: Caroline Garcia vs Sorana Cirstea

followed by: (6) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (WC) Wang Xiyu

Starting at 5:00 p.m. local time: (7) Daria Kasatkina vs (Q) Dianne Parry

followed by: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs Marie Bouzkova

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Abu Dhabi Open 2024?

Daria Kasatkina is the seventh seed at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more details regarding broadcast of matches, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 1:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 1 of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Country Start time USA February 5, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET Canada February 5, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET UK February 5, 2024: 9:00 p.m. GMT India February 5, 2024; 2:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 1 of the Transylvania Open

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Viktoriya Tomova vs Camila Osorio

followed by: (9) Nadia Podoroska vs Clara Tauson

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (3) Anna Blonkova vs Simona Waltert

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Alycia Parks vs (8) Ana Bogdan

followed by: (1) Arantxa Rus vs Greet Minnen

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Transylvania Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Transylvania Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on both courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 5, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET Canada February 5, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET UK February 5, 2024: 9:00 a.m. GMT India February 5, 2024; 2:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 1 of the 2024 Dallas Open

TBA

Where to watch Dallas Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Dallas Open 2024 - Match Timings

TBA