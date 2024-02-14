Tennis Schedule Today: Rotterdam 2024, Qatar Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Naomi Osaka, Jannik Sinner

A host of Grand Slam champions will take to the court on Wednesday across this week's tournaments, including the Qatar Open.
Despite the early losses of Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari, quite a few big names remain in contention at the Qatar Open. Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko will be vying to enter the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Jannik Sinner will play his first match since his Australian Open triumph at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam against Botic van de Zandschulp. Other players in the mix for the day include Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov.
Defending champion Taylor Fritz will headline the day's play at the Dallas Open, while three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka will be in the fray at the Argentina Open.
Here's a peek into how the day's schedule looks like for February 14:
Schedule for Day 3 of the ABN AMRO Open
Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Denis Shapovalov vs (WC) Gael Monfils
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs (6) Grigor Dimitrov
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (3) Holger Rune vs Roman Safiullin
Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp
followed by: (2) Andrey Rublev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch ABN AMRO Open?
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the ABN AMRO Open live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.
Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.
ABN AMRO Open - Match Timings
Matches on both courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Qatar Open
Centre Court
Starting at 3:30 p.m. local time: (5) Qinwen Zheng vs Leylah Fernandez
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Lesia Tsurenko vs (PR) Naomi Osaka
followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Ekaterina Alexandrova
followed by: (8) Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka
Grandstand 1
Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (6) Marketa Vondrousova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: Linda Noskova vs Karolina Pliskova
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (16) Emma Navarro vs (3) Elena Rybakina
After suitable rest: (Alt) Tereza Milhalikova/Linda Noskova vs Marketa Vondrousova/Marie Bouzkova
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?
Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Qatar Open live on the following channels and sites:
USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.
UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.
Canada: Fans can keep up with the proceedings on TSN.
Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings
The first match on Centre Court will commence at 3:30 p.m. local time, while the matches on Grandstand 1 will start at 2:00 p.m. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 4 of the Qatar Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 Delray Beach Open
Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Santiago Gonzalez/Neal Skupski vs (Alt) Liam Broady/Hans Hach Verdugo
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Constant Lestienne vs (WC) Patrick Kypson
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Rinky Hijikata vs Matteo Arnaldi
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (4) Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Nuno Borges
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Delray Beach Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.
Delray Beach Open 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on the main show court will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Argentina Open
Court Guillermo Vilas
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Daniel Elahi Galan vs (6) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: Dusan Lajovic vs Alejandro Tabilo
Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (4) Francisco Cerundolo vs (WC) Facundo Diaz Acosta
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (3) Nicolas Jarry vs Stan Wawrinka
The full schedule can be accessed here.
Where to watch Argentina Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the country can keep up with the action on Sky Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.
Argentina Open 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on both courts will commence at 1:30 p.m. local time. The start times for viewers in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 are as follows:
