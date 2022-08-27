Tennys Sandgren takes a dig at vaccine manufacturer Moderna following Novak Djokovic's US Open withdrawal

Tennys Sandgren has criticized Moderna in light of Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the 2022 US Open.

The Serb pulled out of the hardcourt Major at Flushing Meadows as his unvaccinated status prevented him from entering America. He took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" Djokovic tweeted.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 🏼 See you soon tennis world! 🏼 Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.🏼 See you soon tennis world! Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼

Moderna, a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, is a sponsor of the year's final Major. It recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons as fans alleged that the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company played a significant role in the 21-time Grand Slam winner's forced withdrawal from the New York Major.

Fans felt that an unvaccinated player claiming the title at a tournament backed by a company that manufactures COVID-19 vaccines would harm the company's image. Joining them was former World No. 41 Sandgren, who took to social media to make fun of Moderna.

"US Open brought to you by moderna," he tweeted, along with a laughing emoticon to add volume to his mockery.

Tennys Sandgren @TennysSandgren US Open brought to you by moderna US Open brought to you by moderna 😂

"I'll not be there and it's not the end of the world" - Novak Djokovic on skipping 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic at a press conference.

In a conversation during the unveiling of a tennis complex in Visoko a month ago, Novak Djokovic shed light on his participation in the US Open and the Australian Open.

He stated that he wants everyone to respect his stance on being unvaccinated and that he will not go anywhere if he does not have permission.

"I have my stance, and I am proponent always for freedom to choose what is best for you," Djokovic said, adding, "And I respect everything and everybody, and I expect at least people to respect my decision. If I have a permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I'll not be there. It's not the end of the world."

Reuters @Reuters Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic said he was hopeful he could take part in the next U.S and Australian Opens, as he inaugurated a tennis complex in the Bosnian town of Visoko Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic said he was hopeful he could take part in the next U.S and Australian Opens, as he inaugurated a tennis complex in the Bosnian town of Visoko https://t.co/3cMJeMomST

The 35-year-old will next represent his country in the Davis Cup group stage on September 13 in Valencia, Spain. He will then swing his racquet for Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh