Tennis fans have reacted to Rafael Nadal's bidding farewell to the Madrid Open following his final match at the tournament.

Nadal departed from the Manolo Santana Stadium for the final time as a tennis player after losing 7-5, 6-4 to Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid tournament.

The five-time Madrid Open champion had a successful campaign in the Spanish capital, defeating 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch in the first round. He then went on to beat Alex de Minaur, who had previously beaten him in the 2024 Barcelona Open, in the second round. Nadal then secured his place in the fourth round by defeating World No. 91 Pedro Cachin in the third.

Following his defeat, Rafael Nadal was honored in a small ceremony on the court where five banners were unfurled marking the titles he won in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017. He was also presented with a special trophy from tournament director Feliciano Lopez.

Tennis fans were disappointed and saddened to see the Spaniard play his final match at the Madrid Open. They took to social media to share their opinions.

One fan expressed their belief that tennis will suffer after Nadal's retirement, as they see him as the "ultimate player," "ultimate winner," and "ultimate champion"

"Nah i dont think you guys get it, tennis will f**king die. no one compares. He's the ultimate player, the ultimate winner, the ultimate champion. No one f**king compares like do we understand this, no one ever before or after will do what he does. tennis at its best ends with Rafa," a fan posted.

Another fan thanked the 22-time Grand Slam champion for providing unforgettable memories at the Madrid Open.

"Last appearance in the Caja Mágica...Thank you @RafaelNadal for all the memories in 🇪🇸 ❤️ #RafaelNadal #rafa," the fan posted.

Several fans wished the 37-year-old the best for his upcoming tournaments.

"End of the best player in all time, wish him the best," a fan wrote.

"There will never be enough words. What Rafa has meant to tennis. To the fans. To Spanish sport. To everyone who has loved watching the ultimate competitor. This is the beginning of the end. Emotions aplenty. But also gratitude. Because Rafa: Champion. Legend. EL REY 👑 ," the fan posted.

"Tennis will never be the same," a fan posted.

Tennis writer Bastien Fachan also commented, suggesting that Rafael Nadal's farewell at the Madrid Open prepared the fans and the former World No.1 himself for what would happen when he exits Roland Garros, his most successful Grand Slam.

"Thankful that we all, Rafael Nadal included, went through some sort of a dress rehearsal before Roland-Garros collectively shatters us," one posted.

One fan described the Spaniard's eventual retirement from the sport as "gut-wrenching" for them

"Not sure anything will prepare us for what’s coming.. First, Roger left and everyone was a crying mess, then Serena (I’m still in a state of denial), and now Rafa.. It’s going to gut-wrenching," a fan wrote.

Rafael Nadal: "Been lucky enough to be able to do a hobby as my job, couldn’t ask for more"

Mutua Madrid Open 2024

After playing his final match at the Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported him throughout his career.

He stated that playing and winning in Madrid has been much more important to him than any of the Grand Slam titles he has won.

“All I can do is thank everyone who has helped me in my career. Even though it’s not over, this is the last time I’ll be in Madrid. You have given me a gift for the last 21 years that’s more significant than any Grand Slam I have won," he said [via ATPTour.com].

"The emotions of playing in Madrid, in front of the Spanish fans, is something that will stay with me forever," he added.

The Spaniard also reflected on the privilege he had of turning his passion into his profession.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do a hobby as my job, and to do it exceptionally well. I feel so lucky to have had all these experiences. I couldn’t ask for more," he said.

