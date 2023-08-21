"That match point at 5-3, I was like, man, come on, give up" - Novak Djokovic gushes over Carlos Alcaraz's fighting skills after Cincinnati final

It took a mammoth effort against Carlos Alcaraz for Novak Djokovic to ensure a triumphant return to American soil. Djokovic took the scenic route but managed to prevail in a near-four-hour summit clash to lift the trophy in Cincinnati.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion came back from a set down against the World No. 1, prevailing 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to pick up his third Western and Southern Open title.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after the match, Djokovic heaped praise on his opponent's incredible fighting skills and defensive prowess. The Serb took particular note of the match point at 5-3 in the third set, saying he could hardly believe that the Spaniard managed to get the ball back.

"Well look, in the third set, I though I played well, plenty of chances to break his serve, every single time and that match point at 5-3. I was like, man, come on, give up," Novak Djokovic said. "You know, give me this ball. You know what I mean? He just gets so many balls back."

Speaking of the overall experience, Djokovic said it is always a thrill to play against Carlos Alcaraz. He, however, was quick to add that there is also "a lot of suffering" involved.

"It's amazing," he said. "I mean, it's, it's a thrill to play against him, but at the same time it's also a lot of suffering."

The Serb also said that he hoped the fans enjoyed the match more than he and Alcaraz did before stating that both he and his opponent could be proud of the fight they showed.

"It's, you know, as good as it gets in terms of performance for the crowd," he continued. "I hope everyone enjoyed it because we certainly didn't enjoy his much on the court, but I think when it's all done and dusted, you know, we can we can both be proud of the fight."

"It doesn't surprise me anymore" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz's mental strength

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with their Cincinnati trophies.

Novak Djokovic also spoke about Carlos Alcaraz's mental strength during his post-match press conference after winning the Cincinnati final.

The Serb said that while he may have been taken aback by the same last season, he now goes into matches against the Spaniard expecting a tough fight.

"It doesn't surprise me anymore," Djokovic said. "It was surprising me maybe, I don't know, end of last year or beginning of this year, what he was doing, the way he won big matches, big tournaments. So impressive."

With his win in Cincinnati, Djokovic has now leveled his head-to-head record against Alcaraz at 2-2.

