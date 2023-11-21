"That's basically 2 presidential terms"; "There is a reason why he is a GOAT" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic reaching 400 weeks as World No. 1

Tennis fans were delighted when Novak Djokovic achieved the remarkable milestone of reaching 400 weeks as the World No. 1.

Djokovic secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for an unprecedented eighth time at the 2023 ATP Finals. He also claimed a record-breaking seventh Finals title in Turin when he defeated home favorite Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3.

This win not only marked his 400th week at the pinnacle of the world rankings but also propelled him past Roger Federer, breaking their previous tie for the most titles ever won at the ATP Finals.

Tennis enthusiasts were delighted and thrilled after learning about this remarkable statistic. They took to social media to express their elation. One fan drew an analogy, comparing Novak Djokovic's achievement of spending 400 weeks as the World No. 1 in tennis to a President successfully completing two consecutive terms in office.

"That's basically 2 presidential terms. wow," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan expressed that the 24-time Grand Slam champion's remarkable feat of spending 400 weeks as the World No. 1 in tennis is just one of the numerous reasons why he is widely regarded as the G.O.A.T.

"There is a reason why he is a GOAT and its in there somewhere lol," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on winning an Olympic medal: "It is definitely one of the major goals for next year"

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic expressed his aspirations of securing a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics during the post-match press conference, following his win against Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals championship match

The Serb said that winning a medal at next year's Olympics is one of his major goals alongside aiming to win all four Grand Slams of the year. However, he acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead in the upcoming season, as it entails transitioning from the slowest to the fastest surface in sports and then reverting back to the slowest.

"It is definitely one of the major goals for next year, other than Grand Slams. It's going to be very congested schedule with going from the slowest to the fastest surface in sport back to the slowest. Clay, grass, clay, then hard court. Obviously that's a very demanding, challenging stretch of the year," he said.

Djokovic was also asked about his plans for the upcoming season, considering his impressive record of winning three Grand Slams and the ATP Finals title this year. In response, the World No. 1 expressed that he still has the desire to achieve the highest ambitions and goals.

He also emphasized the importance of being physically fit, acknowledging the support of his team who assist him in maintaining his fitness levels, enabling him to compete throughout the year.

"I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That's not going to be different for the next year, that's for sure. The drive that I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me," he said.

