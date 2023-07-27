"The allure of tennis is irresistible" - Stefanos Tsitsipas echoes girlfriend Paula Badosa as she admits to "chasing adrenaline" while competing

Stefanos Tsitsipas has endorsed his girlfriend Paula Badosa's sentiments about chasing the exhilarating rush she experiences when competing for wins on the tour.

Since beginning their relationship in May this year, Badosa and Tsitsipas have openly and constantly shared their affection for each other on social media. Following their respective exits from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, the couple enjoyed some quality time together in Madrid and then Greece.

On Thursday, July 27, Tsitsipas shared a quote by Badosa that referenced her perspective on tennis. The Spaniard emphasized the appeal of victories, the intense emotions they evoke, and the rush of adrenaline they provide before admitting to constantly chasing that thrill.

"The wins and the feelings that you get, the adrenaline that it gives you; you're chasing that all the time," Badosa said.

The Greek echoed Badosa's statement, commenting on the "irresistible allure" that tennis holds.

"The allure of tennis is irresistible. On point!" Tsitsipas tweeted.

Tsitsipas' alignment with Badosa's remarks comes as no surprise, as he has previously opened up about their minds being on the "same wavelength" and sharing a spiritual connection.

"Our minds are on the same wavelength; it's such a spiritual connection. We have good vibes together. This is such a beautiful experience. I don't think many people experience that kind of spiritual and soulmate connection with someone," he said.

"It feels natural, there's no shame" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on being open about his relationship with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas comments on his relationship with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been subjected to criticism for overt displays of their relationship in the media. While vacationing in Madrid, they were questioned about the reasons behind being "extremely public" about their relationship during a Q&A session with fans on social media.

The 24-year-old explained that although he has been private about his relationships in the past, he feels at ease being open with Badosa. He shared that their connections feels natural, effortless, and devoid of any shame.

"The truth is that I haven't really been too vocal about stuff like this or exposing myself I guess too much, but when you know, you don't really care. You know, it feels right, it feels natural. There's no shame. So it's just like family. It's just as if you are sharing moments with your family. It's absolutely the same," he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be back in action at the 2023 Los Cabos Open, which is scheduled to commence on July 31. The top seed will be joined by Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie, and Tommy Paul, among others at the ATP 250 event.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa is set to return at the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington DC, also scheduled to begin on July 31.