"The gen z version of Serena Williams without the trophies" - Tennis fans unimpressed by Naomi Osaka's 2023 Australian Open withdrawal

Tennis fans have expressed their displeasure regarding Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open.
The 25-year-old has been off the radar recently and was expected to get back to winning ways after a year filled with poor results, injuries and mental health struggles.
However, it was announced earlier today that Osaka, a winner at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021, had pulled out of the tournament and no reason was mentioned for her upcoming absence.
The Japanese star competed in 11 tournaments in 2022, with her only significant results being a second-place finish at the Miami Open and a semifinal spot at the Melbourne Summer Set 1.
The four-time Grand Slam champion also skipped Wimbledon and seemed to have lost her edge when it came to her run at Majors, losing to America’s Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Australian Open as well as in the opening round of the French Open.
Osaka also lost to Danielle Collins in the first round of the US Open last year, another Slam she has won twice.
With Naomi Osaka’s plans for the 2023 season up in the air, tennis fans shared their opinions about her latest withdrawal. Many fans opined that the 25-year-old could no longer be classified as a tennis player.
"To me it seems pretty certain - she’s no longer a tennis player,"one fan said.
Other fans remarked that Osaka’s ways were becoming repetitive and suggested that the player hang her racquet.
"Same story, different tournament. When Naomi Osaka is in a tournament the next headline to follow is she's withdrawn, she's quit or she lost. Enuf. Maybe just retire. She's NOT built for this. Let her start a makeup line or something. But this is NOW really boring. #quitter"
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Naomi Osaka's sports agency signs World No. 2 Ons Jabeur as client
Naomi Osaka announced the launch of her sports agency 'Evolve' in May 2022, with her long-time agent Stuart Duguid as her founding partner. It was soon revealed that the agency had welcomed 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios as their first client.
Now, the 2022 Wimbledon and US Open runner-up — World No. 2 Ons Jabeur — is also said to have signed with Evolve.
Osaka, the highest-earning female athlete in the world, also recently invested in pickleball, which was declared the fastest growing sport in America in 2022. It is thus safe to say that while the former World No. 1's on-court career has taken a back seat, she is thriving as a businesswoman.
