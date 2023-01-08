"The gen z version of Serena Williams without the trophies" - Tennis fans unimpressed by Naomi Osaka's 2023 Australian Open withdrawal

Tennis fans have expressed their displeasure regarding Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open.

The 25-year-old has been off the radar recently and was expected to get back to winning ways after a year filled with poor results, injuries and mental health struggles.

However, it was announced earlier today that Osaka, a winner at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021, had pulled out of the tournament and no reason was mentioned for her upcoming absence.

The Japanese star competed in 11 tournaments in 2022, with her only significant results being a second-place finish at the Miami Open and a semifinal spot at the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also skipped Wimbledon and seemed to have lost her edge when it came to her run at Majors, losing to America’s Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Australian Open as well as in the opening round of the French Open.

Osaka also lost to Danielle Collins in the first round of the US Open last year, another Slam she has won twice.

With Naomi Osaka’s plans for the 2023 season up in the air, tennis fans shared their opinions about her latest withdrawal. Many fans opined that the 25-year-old could no longer be classified as a tennis player.

"To me it seems pretty certain - she’s no longer a tennis player,"one fan said.

Other fans remarked that Osaka’s ways were becoming repetitive and suggested that the player hang her racquet.

"Same story, different tournament. When Naomi Osaka is in a tournament the next headline to follow is she's withdrawn, she's quit or she lost. Enuf. Maybe just retire. She's NOT built for this. Let her start a makeup line or something. But this is NOW really boring. #quitter"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

I wouldn't be surprised if she retires this season

LMFAOOOO how tf do i justify still supporting naomi??? girl bye

with how she converted a few slams into bazooka dollars... i wouldn't show up to shit either.

The world's highest paid female athlete kinda, sorta doesn't even play her sport anymore

Junior Maruwa @juniormaruwa Soon Naomi Osaka will be posting a retirement letter on notes app I fear. Soon Naomi Osaka will be posting a retirement letter on notes app I fear.

ex tenista

Joe Barry @JoeBarry1234 @espn In the real world, nobody gives a f*ck about @naomiosaka playing or not playing. She has made things a circus @espn In the real world, nobody gives a f*ck about @naomiosaka playing or not playing. She has made things a circus https://t.co/CJZg7cRNkx

Gtaenthusiasts @ThatOneAviation Being a fan Naomi Osaka is so incredibly frustrating to not see her put in the effort to get back to playing good tennis. I get that she wants to diversify her career but if she wants to get back to the top of the rankings like she said last year, she needs to play more. Being a fan Naomi Osaka is so incredibly frustrating to not see her put in the effort to get back to playing good tennis. I get that she wants to diversify her career but if she wants to get back to the top of the rankings like she said last year, she needs to play more.

sima :) barbie k’s daughter @simasgarden from here onwards, naomi osaka isn’t a real person to me. she’s simply a figment of my imagination from here onwards, naomi osaka isn’t a real person to me. she’s simply a figment of my imagination

[email protected] @Nightwalker0008 The celebrity life is not for Naomi osaka.🤦‍♂️ The celebrity life is not for Naomi osaka.🤦‍♂️

Katarina~K @BlackRoses_888 Naomi Osaka may fall into the trap of retiring early like Bijorn Borg without having the accolades of Bijorn Borg. Naomi Osaka may fall into the trap of retiring early like Bijorn Borg without having the accolades of Bijorn Borg.

Hector Samuels🇦🇺🇮🇹🇺🇸 @HS19661966 @9NewsAUS Naomi Osaka has retired from tennis, she just hasn’t made it public. The announcement of her retirement will probably be made public before the French Open. @9NewsAUS Naomi Osaka has retired from tennis, she just hasn’t made it public. The announcement of her retirement will probably be made public before the French Open.

ScottyB @Scottys_Tweets @BenRothenberg Wonderful to see Osaka withdraw - she’s such a drag on women’s tennis. The less we see of her, the better. @BenRothenberg Wonderful to see Osaka withdraw - she’s such a drag on women’s tennis. The less we see of her, the better.

Alma @Alma_074 @BenRothenberg Idk even know why she still have TENNIS fans considering she's not a tennis player anymore they should call themselves businesswoman fans @BenRothenberg Idk even know why she still have TENNIS fans considering she's not a tennis player anymore they should call themselves businesswoman fans

Yuri Bezmenov 🤡🌎 @yuribezmenov22 @BenRothenberg The gen z version of Serena without the trophies. If you don’t have the grit handle the fans and the press, you shouldn’t be a pro athlete. At least she cashes in on diversity. @BenRothenberg The gen z version of Serena without the trophies. If you don’t have the grit handle the fans and the press, you shouldn’t be a pro athlete. At least she cashes in on diversity.

Naomi Osaka's sports agency signs World No. 2 Ons Jabeur as client

Naomi Osaka focuses on her off-court endeavors as she scales down on-court commitments

Naomi Osaka announced the launch of her sports agency 'Evolve' in May 2022, with her long-time agent Stuart Duguid as her founding partner. It was soon revealed that the agency had welcomed 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios as their first client.

Now, the 2022 Wimbledon and US Open runner-up — World No. 2 Ons Jabeur — is also said to have signed with Evolve.

Osaka, the highest-earning female athlete in the world, also recently invested in pickleball, which was declared the fastest growing sport in America in 2022. It is thus safe to say that while the former World No. 1's on-court career has taken a back seat, she is thriving as a businesswoman.

