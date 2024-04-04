Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently joked about one of the American's photos from Byrdie's latest spring cover photoshoot.

Williams retired from the sport in 2022 and has focused on her other ventures since then. The former World No. 1 is considered an icon not only on the court but off it as well, especially in the world of fashion. She has collaborated with big brands and has started a few of her own brands as well.

The 42-year-old was recently featured in Byrdie, one of the largest online beauty magazines, as its spring cover star as she prepares to make her debut in the world of beauty through the launch of her latest venture Wyn Beauty. Williams shared the photos from the shoot on Instagram:

“Beauty has been part of every era of my life, from the court to the red carpet. @wyn Beauty is an extremely personal undertaking. It’s a brand that’s evolved from my lifelong passion for makeup, and the entire collection is authentic to who I am.”

One of the photos from the shoot featured Serena Williams in a gorgeous pink gown alongside a few hens. Alexis Ohanian decided to poke fun at the American and commented below her post that she didn't inform him about the hens' cameo.

"You didn't tell me the HENS had a cameo! Amazing. They must've been so excited," Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanion's comment

"Beauty is a field where everyone wins" - Serena Williams reveals her mantra behind beauty

Serena Williams at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Social Media Crops

Serena Williams joined hands with The Good Glamm Group to form the joint venture 'Wyn Beauty'.

Williams said her intention behind creating this brand was to create makeup that would keep up with the pace of a busy day and enhance the beauty that people already have. She said (via PR Newswire):

"I needed products I could apply at 7am before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day. I needed makeup that could truly move with me. That's the intention behind WYN BEAUTY – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have."

Serena Williams also said that Wyn wasn't about being the best brand in the world but being the best brand for every individual.

"Beauty is a field where everyone wins. You set and define your own personal goals and standards. WYN isn't about being THE best, but your best."

