"The moment Naomi Osaka is across the court all of a sudden she’s Roger Federer?" - Fans react to Caroline Garcia's Miami Open 3R win over Japanese

Naomi Osaka's Miami Open campaign came to an end as she lost to Caroline Garcia in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Osaka had reached the third round after defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Elina Svitolina. Garcia, the twenty-third seed, received a first-round bye and outclassed Viktoriya Tomova in the second round.

The first set between Osaka and Garcia was a tight one. The Japanese did well to force a tiebreak after saving three set points. However, in the tiebreak, the Frenchwoman came out on top. The second set was a similar affair, but Garcia capitalized on a break point opportunity with the score at 5-5. She capped off a fine win with an emphatic overhead.

Following the conclusion of the encounter, tennis fans on social media reacted to the result. One fan joked that Garcia turned into Roger Federer whenever she was up against Naomi Osaka.

"Garcia plays like s**t against everyone else. misses return after return from that outrageous RoS position. But the moment Naomi is across the court all of a sudden she’s Federer? F**k her," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan joked that Garcia would make numerous unforced errors and lose against Yanina Wickmayer.

"Now watch carolina garcia hit 43 ues and 9 winners to lose to yanina wickmayer in straight sets tomorrow," the fan commented.

Another fan poked joked that WTA should be sued for the draw.

"Sue WTA for this terrible draws", the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Caroline Garcia's win over Naomi Osaka in Miami:

Caroline Garcia: "When you play Naomi Osaka, you know it's going to be big aces coming"

Naomi Osaka preparing to serve against Caroline Garcia at 2024 Miami Open

After Garcia's latest win against Osaka, she said that she tried to match the Japanese's power throughout the match. The Frenchwoman won 86 percent of her first-serve points and hit 12 aces, while Osaka hit 16.

"When you play Naomi, you know it’s going to be big aces coming from her side. I tried to match her power—I think I left my shoulder out there also!" Garcia said in her post-match on-court interview (via Tennis).

Garcia has faced her next Miami Open opponent, Coco Gauff, on four previous occasions, with the head-to-head record being even at 2-2.

Whoever out of the two wins the match, will face either Danielle Collins or 19th seed Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals.

