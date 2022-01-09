"The Serbian government is ready to provide all the guarantees necessary for Novak Djokovic to be allowed to enter Australia"- Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic 

Ana Brnabic, the Prime Minister of Serbia has provided updates about the situation with Novak Djokovic. While speaking to the Serbian media, Brnabic confirmed that the World No. 1 player is "staying in Park Hotel" and the Serbian government is providing all "guarantees" to the Australian authorities so that Novak Djokovic can enter Melbourne and feature at the 2022 Australian Open 2022.

Novak Djokovic's visa was revoked by the Victorian government on Wednesday despite the Serb having previously obtained a medical exemption. His legal team has since managed to secure an injunction, allowing him to stay in Melbourne until Monday. Djokovic does not have permission to leave the hotel.

During her press conference, Ana Brnabic disclosed that Novak Djokovic has access to his laptop and SIM card and gluten-free food is also being delivered to him in his hotel. She also highlighted that the Serbian president is involved in the negotiation process and that the tone from the Australian side has been "positive" so far.

"He's staying in Park Hotel until the final decision is made. We've managed to make sure gluten-free food is delivered to him, as well as exercising tools, a laptop, and a SIM card so that he is able to be in contact with his family," said Brnabic.

"It's a positive tone from the Australian side. The Serbian government is ready to provide all the guarantees necessary for Novak to be allowed to enter Australia. The Serbian president (Aleksandar Vucic) is also involved," added the Serbian PM.

Serbian Parliament Speaker shows support for Novak Djokovic

The Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, Ivica Dacic, also threw his weight behind Novak Djokovic over his ongoing visa fiasco.

In a recent interview with RTS state TV, he hailed Djokovic as a "winner," mentioning that the Australian authorities won't allow him to play at the upcoming Major because they don't want him to become "the best tennis player in history".

"Novak is already a winner, it's obvious that they won't let him play so that he is unable to become the best tennis player in history," stated Dacic.

In the immediate aftermath of the visa cancelation, Serbian president Aleksander Vucic came out with a statement on social media. In it, he assured his citizens that the Serbian authorities are taking all measures to stop Djokovic's "harassment" in Australia and they will continue to "fight" for him.

"I just finished a phone conversation with Novak Djokovic. I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him, and that our authorities are taking all measures to stop the harassment of the best tennis player in the world in the shortest possible period. In accordance with all norms of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, for justice and truth," wrote Vucic.

The final verdict on Novak Djokovic's case will be delivered by the Australian court on Monday.

