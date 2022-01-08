Novak Djokovic's visa hearing to be telecast live, public can join video conference via link

Novak Djokovic's visa hearing, which takes place on Monday, can be accessed remotely by any member of the public who wishes to observe the proceedings.

Usually the judges have discretion over who can be present during the sessions. To ensure complete transparency, Judge Anthony Kelly has allowed the entire hearing to be made readily available to the public.

Djokovic sought the help of his legal team after his visa was canceled and filed an injunction against his deportation from the country. With the courts in Melbourne being closed for the weekend, the hearing has been pushed to Monday.

The hearing has been scheduled for 10 am local time on January 10 (4:30 am IST, 11 pm GMT on January 9).

"This proceeding will be conducted by remote access technology and can be observed by any member of the public," the announcement read.

You can join the video conference by clicking on this link. However, people joining in to view the proceedings must ensure that they keep their cameras and microphones turned off. This is to ensure they do not impede the progress of the hearing.

It is also advised that users do not give out their names when signing in and also refrain from recording any part of the hearing.

The legal hearing is Novak Djokovic's last hope of participating in the 2022 Australian Open

Whether Novak Djokovic can play at the 2022 Australian Open or not will be confirmed on Monday

If Novak Djokovic does not win his case against the Australian Minister for Home Affairs, he will have no other avenue of competing at the 2022 Australian Open. So it will become crystal clear on Monday whether the three-time defending champion has a shot at winning his record tenth Australian Open this year or not.

Djokovic's situation in Australia has left the tennis world polarized. Players like Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev felt that the Serb was only facing the consequences of his actions. They added that he should be in Australia only if he has a fair medical exemption in accordance with the rules.

Nick Kyrgios and John Isner, on the other hand, sided with the World No. 1. They blamed the Australian authorities and public for treating him an in an inhumane manner.

Others, like Diego Schwartzman and Ashleigh Barty, have declined to comment on Djokovic's personal matters.

