"The vax requirement is not going anywhere" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic possibly playing doubles with Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells 2023

Tennis fans have shared their feelings about Nick Kyrgios hinting that he will be teaming up with Novak Djokovic for the 2023 Indian Wells Masters.

The Aussie tennis star, who went down against eventual runner-up Rafael Nadal in the singles quarterfinals at Indian Wells in 2022 and partnered with countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis in doubles, made the declaration on social media and suggested that it was subject to the Novak Djokovic’s acceptance in the country.

"If Novak is allowed in the USA we are playing doubles at Indian Wells. Y’all ready?" Nick Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories.

Although a few tennis fans expressed their eagerness at watching the iconic duo together after they struck a “bromance” during their Wimbledon final, other fans were not too optimistic about the unvaccinated Serb’s chances at competing in the States as the vaccination mandate has not been lifted for visitors unlike in Australia.

"I don’t think people understand that the vax requirement is not going anywhere anytime soon. It’s required of all visitors for all vaccines. It’s always been a rule, before COVID. Doesn’t matter if you think it’s fair or not. And the USTA does not have enough pull with the government to get it lifted for one guy. Tennis is not important to most people in this country, including Biden," one fan analysed.

Another fan voiced excitement about the possible pairing.

"That would be funny. Kyrgios losing his stuff and Djokovic standing there calmly trying not to laugh. That would be popcorn ready. Only thing missing would be if they matched up with Rune and Tsitsipas," the fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"I want to see him there" - Nick Kyrgios speaks in support of Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios recently spoke in support of Novak Djokovic as the tennis star revealed that having the former World No. 1 contest at all tournaments was essential for the sport and the athletes. He also voiced that winning an event that includes the 21-time Grand Slam champion in the line-up holds more weight than any other tournament.

"I think Novak needs to be playing at all costs. He's one of the greatest of all time and as long as he's going to be playing and hanging around, we need him at these tournaments,” Nick Kyrgios said about the Serb.

"I think, as a competitor, I want to see him there. And if I win a tournament, if you don't go through Novak, then you kind of know the tournament isn't really a tournament," he added.

