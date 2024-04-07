Tennis fans have engaged in a heated debate about whether Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's legendary showdown in the 2019 Wimbledon final trumps the Swiss legend's iconic title clash against Rafael Nadal in the 2008 final at the grasscourt Major.

Federer has been involved in several compelling Wimbledon finals, with two particularly memorable ones being his encounters with arch-rivals Nadal and Djokovic in 2008 and 2019, respectively.

After losing two consecutive finals to Federer at SW19, Nadal narrowly edged past the Swiss legend in the 2008 title match. Following a thrilling four-hour and 48-minute encounter, disrupted by several rain delays, the Spaniard claimed a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 victory to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title.

The 2019 final between Djokovic and Federer was similarly riveting, as the Serb beat the 20-time Grand Slam champion 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) after a four-hour and 57-minute battle, marking the longest final in the history of the Major.

Despite the 2008 Wimbledon final being widely regarded as one of the best matches in tennis history, journalist Scott Barclay recently ignited a debate on social media by asserting that the 2019 final was better than the iconic clash between Federer and Nadal.

"I think enough time has passed that we can all admit the 2019 Wimbledon men's final was better than the 2008 Wimbledon men's final....," Braclay tweeted.

Several fans agreed with his claim, suggesting that the heightened drama and the seemingly hostile personal dynamic between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic made it a more compelling contest.

"Drama-wise yeah. Also it was an out-of-body experience for me so I'm gonna agree, with personal bias," one fan posted.

"Quality wise probably not, importance and drama wise yes. Also it wasn’t that lame “I hope both guys win” thing, this was one man against the whole stadium, which makes it much more epic," another fan wrote.

"I think so because Roger and Novak don't like each other. They are civil and respectful but their matches have an edge to them. Roger Federer hated losing to Novak Djokovic," said another.

Other fans, though, argued that the 2019 final was only memorable because Federer "choked" by letting slip two championship points, emphasizing that the quality of tennis on display during Federer and Nadal's title clash was far superior.

"2019 final tennis wise is actually one of the worst grand slam finals performances for Djokovic. He was just super clutch and made no errors in tight moments, and Federer choked. Wimbledon 2008 final was great level of tennis for two greats at their peak for 5 sets. No comparison!" one fan commented.

"The level in each individual set was no where near close the 2008. Djokovic was not playing anywhere near his best, and Federer choked. Gimme a break," another fan chimed in.

"Atrocious take. The quality of 2019 wasn't even near 2008. All it had was the drama of the lost MPs and the match tie break. No one remembers this match for how good it was, they remember it for the fact Federer botched MPs. It will never reach 2008 status," shared yet another.

A few fans also hilariously poked fun at Barclay's stance, joking that he was a few days too late in making an April Fool's joke.

"April fools day was five days ago!" one fan joked.

"Late for April Fools, Scott" another fan quipped.

"Love to see Novak Djokovic going from strength to strength, feel sad for Rafael that he has not been able to play nearly as much" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (from left to right)

Despite his fierce on-court rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer recently disclosed that he's delighted to witness their continued success, lauding Djokovic for his growing list of accomplishments.

The Swiss legend also extended his sympathies to Nadal regarding his injury setbacks and expressed hope for the Spaniard to make a strong comeback to the tour.

"Obviously I’ve followed it, and I love to see that, especially Novak’s been going from strength to strength. It keeps on going. And Rafa obviously, I felt sad for him that he has not been able to play nearly as much or at all to what he wanted to do," he told GQ.

"I hope that he can do what he wants to do in the summer, because even though I have a good feeling for him, and I know he pulled out of Indian Wells and Doha and all that stuff, but I still am very hopeful that he can get back on the train and ride it," he added.

However, Federer's desire to witness Nadal's return to the court will have to wait, as the 22-time Grand Slam champion recently delayed his comeback by pulling out of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

