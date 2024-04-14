Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas upsetting Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, respectively, to set up the title clash at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters has elicited strong reactions from tennis fans.

With Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal and Daniil Medvedev's well-known struggles on clay, the top two seeds, Djokovic and Sinner, were widely regarded as the outright favorites to reach the final at the Masters 1000 event. However, Tsitsipas and Ruud showcased their claycourt prowess to deny them that opportunity.

Stefanos Tsitsipas secured a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over World No. 2 Jannik Sinner after an intense two-hour and 40-minute battle to inch closer to claiming his third title in Monte-Carlo.

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, recorded the biggest win of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to reach his second Masters 1000 final. The 25-year-old, who hadn't taken a set off the Serb in their five previous meetings, claimed his first win over a top-three opponent and made history as the first Norwegian player to defeat a World No. 1.

Tennis fans expressed surprise at Tsitsipas and Ruud beating the two top seeds to set up the 'unexpected' final, with one fan jokingly referring to them as "flops."

"The final we all expected! (???!!!)," one fan commented.

So... Tsitsipas vs. Ruud final, like we all expected eheh," another user chimed in.

"These two flops knocking out the world #1 and #2 in the same day… who would’ve thought," said another.

Other fans, too, rejoiced at the "underdogs'" success.

"Went from fully expecting Sinner vs Djokovic to getting Ruud vs Tsitsipas. I’ll take it. Congrats to the two underdogs," one fan posted.

Several fans were also thrilled to see a final without Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, or Daniil Medvedev, calling it "a breath of fresh air."

"Lowkey more exciting than Sinner vs Djokovic. I mean, it's a breath of fresh air to not see any member of the big 4 in the final of a big tournament," one fan said.

"It’s nice to have a big final not be some combo of Djokovic/Sinner/Alcaraz/Med for the first time in what feels like forever," another fan shared.

Meanwhile, one fan rejoiced at the "dream final," citing both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud's prowess on clay.

"We have, by some luck, ended up with what for me is sort of the dream final in Ruud vs Tsitsipas. Two great clay court players who’ve taken big scalps in entertaining semifinals. Really excited for the final and some great variety and ball striking," the fan posted.

"I'm going to have to expect the best version of Stefanos Tsitsipas" - Casper Ruud ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters final

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Following his win over Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud candidly discussed the tough challenge of facing Stefanos Tsitsipas on clay in the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters final.

"Tough match. Stefanos is a fantastic player on all surfaces, but clay, I think he has had more success in his career so far. He won here two times, so obviously he's feeling comfortable here," he said in his post-match press conference.

The Norwegian also admitted that he was anticipating facing the best version of Tsitsipas in the final.

"He's been a steady top-10, top-5 player for many years already. He is always going to be a dangerous player and seems like he's back in good shape. I'm going to have to expect the best version of Stefanos tomorrow," he added.

Casper Ruud holds a 2-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Stefanos Tsitsipas, having secured a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over the Greek in their most recent clash in the 2024 Los Cabos semifinal.

