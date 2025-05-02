"They acting like someone died" - Fans troll Casper Ruud over message to Iga Swiatek after Madrid Open loss to Coco Gauff

Fans trolled Casper Ruud's message to Iga Swiatek after she looked dejected during the loss against Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open semifinals. Ruud posted a motivational message for the Pole, and fans felt it was not required.

On Thursday, May 1, Madrid Open defending champion Swiatek took on Gauff in the semifinal. Before their match at the WTA Finals last year, the Pole led their head-to-head 11-1, but since then, the American has bagged two straight-set victories over the World No. 2.

In Madrid, Gauff was exceptionally clinical to win her first match against Swiatek on clay. The American claimed a spot in the final with a 6-1, 6-1 win over the five-time Grand Slam champion.

While the score was 6-1, 3-0 in Gauff's favor, Swiatek seemed to be having an emotional breakdown on her bench with her head covered by a towel. A video of the same was shared on X, and after the Pole lost the match, Ruud wrote:

"Hey Iga Swiatek keep your head up🙏🙏 Like millions of other people I love watching you play. Not your day today, but you inspire so many and you’ll be back stronger than ever!!😊🤩👏🎾"

Fans, however, were not impressed with the message, with many feeling it was not necessary.

"They acting like someone died," one fan wrote.

"Game’s gone soft. She lost a tennis match ffs, it’s called competition. There are thousands of more important things in the world RN. How about focusing more on your game, you 🤡" another fan wrote.

"????? Did she tear her ACL or something? Why yall acting like this not her energy every time she gets outplayed?" a third fan questioned.

Here are some more fan reactions to Casper Ruud's message to Iga Swiatek.

"Very weird tweet given that this match makes their H2H 11-4. Still a long way to go and more tears to shed cos Coco ain’t done yet," one fan wrote.

"Girl she’s rich and she’s still a great player lmao what’s going on?" another fan asked.

"He also could’ve just dmed her but that doesn’t get him the brownie pr points," yet another fan wrote.

Madrid Open 2025: Casper Ruud to play in SF, Coco Gauff to face Aryna Sabalenka in final after Iga Swiatek SF win

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has not reached a final since winning the 2024 French Open. She was expected to get back to her best as the 2025 clay season arrived, but she fell short in Stuttgart with a quarterfinal loss to Jelena Ostapenko and now in Madrid with a semifinal loss to Coco Gauff.

After defeating the Pole, Gauff has set up an exciting final clash against top seed Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian finished runner-up to Swiatek last year and will be hoping to turn her fortunes this year against the American.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, Casper Ruud has reached the semifinal after taking out ninth seed Daniil Medvedev. The Norwegian will face Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal on Friday, May 2. The winner of their match will take on the winner of the semifinal between fifth seed Jack Draper and 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

