"They are close, but they are far" - Serena Williams' ex-coach on Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune & co. challenging Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has ended another season as the World No. 1, even as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner pushed him to the brink on multiple occasions.

Alcaraz, who had filled in the World No. 1 spot during the Serb’s time away, sprung up a major upset against Djokovic at the Wimbledon final to lift the trophy at the grasscourt Slam. Rune and Sinner have also gotten the better of the Serb on a couple of occasions, but even that has not been enough to dislodge him from the top spot.

And if Patrick Mouratoglou’s words are anything to go by, Djokovic will take some moving. In his latest interview with Eurosport, the Frenchman, who has coached Serena Williams to Grand Slam glory, remarked that the Next Gen players have come close to matching the Serb’s level but are still “far.”

“They are close, but they are far,” Patrick Mouratoglou said. “They are close in terms of level. Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon, Holger Rune beat him two times, one time last year and one time this year."

Mouratoglou noted that the next crop of players can produce a great level of tennis, even close to what Djokovic is capable of producing. However, he was quick to add that the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s mental strength sets him apart.

“So the level is really good," Patrick Mouratoglou said. "The level of tennis is very close to his. Now what makes the difference is still his ability to compete and his mental strength, that puts him still in a way, way above."

"Because if you look at his season, he won three Grand Slams and reached the final at the other," he added.

"Cannot say that they are a threat to Novak Djokovic yet" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Holger Rune

Patrick Mouratoglou said the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner are not yet ready to challenge Novak Djokovic consistently enough and need to make “big” progress.

“So we cannot say that they are a threat yet, not constantly, not on a regular basis," Patrick Mouratoglou said. "Once in a while, yes. That's where they have to make the big progress."

The Frenchman conceded that they are capable of beating Djokovic every once in a while but noted that the Serb is the “most difficult” player to beat in the sport’s history.

Moratoglou, however, noted that the three youngsters definitely have the potential to stay at the top of the men’s game for a very long time.

"They have to be able to step up on those matches and beat him, but he's the most difficult player to beat in the history," he continued. "So it's not a simple thing to do, but definitely those three guys have the potential to stay at the top of the game for a while I think.”

