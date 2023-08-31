"They're dropping like flies, seriously wtf" - Mysterious illness seemingly sweeping US Open perplexes tennis fans ft. Dominic Thiem, Ons Jabeur

The suspected emergence of an unidentified illness at the 2023 US Open, visibly impacting players like Ons Jabeur, Dominic Thiem and Christopher Eubanks, among others, has left tennis fans perplexed.

Jabeur was clearly struggling during her first-round clash against Camila Osorio at Flushing Meadows as she experienced breathing difficulties and frequent coughs. After requiring medical attention in the opening set, the Tunisian fought back to claim victory over the Colombian.

Soon after Ons Jabeur's match, Emil Ruusuvuori pulled out of the New York Major due to "sickness," prior to his first-round clash against Andrey Rublev.

Dominic Thiem and Christopher Eubanks also seemed to be struggling with an illness during their respective second-round clashes. Thiem, who reportedly threw up ahead of his match against Ben Shelton, appeared visibly unwell and was spotted doubling over in pain during the encounter. The former World No. 3 was forced to retire mid-match after consulting with the physiotherapist.

During his defeat to Benjamin Bonzi, Eubanks began feeling ill in the third set. With the score tied at 5-5 in the fourth set, the American reportedly asked the umpire about the possibility of forfeiting a game in order to use the bathroom. When instructed to wait until the changeover, the American rushed through his return game and left the court in a hurry before the point even concluded.

Several fans noticed a pattern emerging between Ons Jabeur, Thiem, and Eubanks' struggles with illness, as well as Ruusuvuori's sudden withdrawal from the US Open.

"Emil sick and Jabeur visibly unwell on court right now makes you wonder if there's something going on at USO," a fan commented.

"Wait what's going on, they're dropping like flies, seriously wtf," a user wrote.

Amidst reports of John McEnroe having tested positive for COVID-19, many fans speculated that his case may have triggered the apparent outbreak.

"Less than a week ago, McEnroe was part of an exhibition match at the US Open. Where no precautions were being taken. I wonder how much COVID is spreading among people and players there," a fan commented.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, who is covering the action at Flushing Meadows, noted that both the press room and players' lounge were displaying signs of illness.

"I can tell you people in the press room and player lounge are coughing and sniffling a lot!" he shared.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I did consider retiring to be honest, so many times" - Ons Jabeur after battling through illness in US Open 1R win

Ons Jabeur defeated Camila Osorio 7-5, 7-6(4) in two hours and two minutes to advance to the second round of the 2023 US Open. Despite visible signs of physical struggle, the 29-year-old battled through illness to secure victory.

Following the match, the Tunisian disclosed that dealing with the flu and a history of asthma led her to contemplate retiring from the match.

"I have the flu, so it wasn’t easy to play. I also have a history of asthma. So it was a very, very tough day for me. I did consider retiring to be honest, so many times. But every point, I kept going. I wanted to push myself to my limits. I’m glad I was able to fight today," Ons Jabeur said.

Ons Jabeur will be up against Linda Noskova in the second round on Thursday, August 31.