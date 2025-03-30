"They're waiting for Novak Djokovic to go so old that he can't win" - Fans infuriated as Miami Open men's final faces multiple rain delays

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik's highly anticipated final at the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday, March 30, has yet to begin due to multiple rain delays. Tennis fans have not taken kindly to the match being postponed repeatedly, criticizing the organizers of the ATP Masters 1000 event for the handling of the situation.

Ad

Djokovic and Mensik's title clash was originally supposed to commence not before 3:00 pm local time, following the conclusion of the women's doubles final. However, due to inclement weather in Miami, Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider's encounter against Cristina Bucsa and Miyu Kato was suspended at 3-0 in the opening set, and the players were forced to leave the court.

After multiple start times announced and later retracted due to the downpour continuing, it was announced that play would resume at 6:30 pm local time. Amid the delays, Martina Navratilova shared a glimpse of the extreme conditions impacting the commentary box at the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, tennis fans were furious over the repeated delays for Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik's much-awaited battle. One fan criticized what would inevitably be a "ridiculous" start time for their final.

"They're waiting for Novak to go so old that he can't win lol," one fan posted.

"Miami open update: no play before 2026 tournament renamed to miami closed," another fan chimed in.

Ad

"We are working tomorrow. It will be 3am minimum for men's final. This is ridiculous," said another.

Others, meanwhile, complained about the lack of a retractable roof at Hard Rock Stadium.

"You guys need to have a retractable roof on stadium. You are playing in FLORIDA in March," one fan commented.

"How is it possible that this stadium isn't protected against the rain in 2025?...," another fan wrote.

Ad

Several fans also argued that the women's doubles final should be moved to another court in order to allow Djokovic and Mensik to begin their match earlier, since the men's final was the bigger draw at the event.

"The only sensible thing is to move the women dbls to another court," one fan argued.

"And then they let this doubles match play on center court and keep delaying the men’s final. Terrible decision. I’d be livid if I were Djokovic.," another fan contended.

Ad

"No one cares about this doubles match. Play the men’s final. Respectfully," a fan wrote.

In a positive update, the women's doubles finalists resumed play at 6:45 pm at the Miami Open, with Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider winning the opening set 6-3. Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik will finally commence their encounter once the doubles clash concludes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis