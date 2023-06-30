"They're doing way too much for him, the racquet is dead silent" - Tennis fans react to Wimbledon's continued coverage of Ben Shelton

Amid the excitement surrounding the upcoming Wimbledon, the All England Lawn Tennis Club have dedicated extended coverage for American prodigy Ben Shelton, who is set to participate in his first-ever grasscourt Major.

Shelton, who made his ATP debut in July 2022 and impressed with a run to the Australian Open quarterfinals this year, has been touted as one of the rising stars of the sport.

Wimbledon's official YouTube channel recently released a video capturing Shelton's first day at the tournament, aiming to provide fans with a glimpse into the young player's preparation for the prestigious event.

Shelton's visit to the venue with his father has sparked a wide range of reactions from fans on Twitter, with some expressing frustration at the perceived hype surrounding the 20-year-old. One fan wrote:

"Kid scammed his way into a slam QF and suddenly is treated as if he's the most incredible hype player of all time; it's genuinely confusing."

Another criticized the production of the video by Wimbledon, saying:

"They're doing way too much for him like the racquet is dead silent."

One fan seemed to express weariness with the extensive coverage of Shelton's experiences, stating:

"Ben Shelton is doing everything for the first f***ing time. What's next, oh he’s eaten breakfast from the players' lounge for the first time? He’s not a Kardashian, ffs."

Another wrote:

"Even the USA hype machine can't make this guy relevant, so the UK media is giving it a shot."

Here are more fan reactions:

"Ben Shelton brings something special to Wimbledon surface," says coach Bryan Shelton

cinch Championships - Day One

Currently ranked 35th in the world, Ben Shelton aims to break into the top 30 with a strong performance at Wimbledon. Despite his limited experience on grass, Shelton showcased his adaptability during his professional grasscourt debut at Queens last week, where he defeated compatriot JJ Wolf in straight sets.

Shelton he fell to Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16.

Speaking with Wimbledon, his father Bryan Shelton, who recently assumed the role of his full-time coach, expressed optimism about his son's capabilities on grass courts, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the conditions. Bryan Shelton stated:

"I remember Pete Sampras the first time he came over and I actually got to hit some balls with him, and it took him a little bit to get used to, but once he did, his game was perfect for this court. I think Ben has something that he'll bring to this surface that'll make him really, really effective."

In turn, Ben Shelton praised his father's coaching skills. The young talent expressed excitement about their partnership, stating:

"I'm really excited, being able to travel with him and have him as my coach everywhere I go. I think we work really well together, and I think he does a really good job in helping me maximize the talents that I have."

