"Things Novak Djokovic has hidden under a towel: dates, drinks, his daughter" - Tennis fans gush over the Serb having fun with his kids during ATP Finals practice

Novak Djokovic was in a happy mood before his 2022 ATP Finals opener against Stefanos Tsitsipas, spending some quality time with his kids, son Stefan and daughter Tara, during a practice session on Monday. At one point, while eight-year-old Stefan was busy playing some tennis himself, Djokovic Sr. and Tara shared an adorable moment that had many fans gushing.

The Serb, who looked quite relaxed and happy during his practice session, carried that positivity into his match, winning 6-4, 7-6(4) against Tsitsipas in the night session match. His bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title got off to a perfect start.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's fun time with his kids during the practice session caught the attention of tennis fans, who reacted to the adorable moment. Young Stefan was also seen playing a smash at the net, and many likened it to his dad's overhead smash.

"Things Novak Djokovic has hidden under a towel: dates, drinks, his daughter," a Twitter user wrote, reacting to the video, and cheekily referring to his 'secret drink' saga.

"Oh he's definitely giving his all now to win this trophy in front of his kids," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the video involving Novak Djokovic, his son Stefan, and his daughter Tara:

MOHAMED🇪🇬🇮🇹 @M_asr_10 @TonyDosen @ozmo_sasa I hope getting covered with the towel and then Uli carrying the drink didn’t look dodgy too .. @TonyDosen @ozmo_sasa I hope getting covered with the towel and then Uli carrying the drink didn’t look dodgy too ..

Maya @pwptwits @TonyDosen @ozmo_sasa Wonderful.... Bigger challenge and even bigger wins for these guys/women with children on tour! @TonyDosen @ozmo_sasa Wonderful.... Bigger challenge and even bigger wins for these guys/women with children on tour! 👏👏👏💕💕

"I'm aware of the possibility to make history again" - Novak Djokovic on aiming to equal Roger Federer's record at ATP Finals 2022

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Two

Novak Djokovic feels motivated by the prospect of adding another chapter under his name to the tennis history books at this week's ATP Finals, as he is bidding for a record-equalling sixth title at the year-end championships. Roger Federer is the only player to have won six ATP Finals titles.

Speaking after his win against Tsitsipas on Monday, the Serb opened up about the same, while also stressing that he is cautious not to let it affect his overall approach this week.

"Well, of course, I'm aware of it. Making history of this sport is always a big motivational factor for me," he said. "I mean, doesn't maybe necessarily affect the whole approach to the specific match because I'm experienced enough and I know myself well and what I need to do in order to prepare for my next challenge and next opponent."

"But of course I'm aware of the possibility to make history again. It's a great pleasure and honor to be in that position. So it does motivate me and inspire me to play even better tennis," he added.

Up next for the Serb is a match against Andrey Rublev, who stunned 2020 Finals champion Daniil Medvedev. The winner of that match on Wednesday will seal his spot in the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 283 votes