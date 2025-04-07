"This is delusional confidence I want to have in life" - Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's take on Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz

Fans were unimpressed with Alexander Zverev's recent take on being on par with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz. The German claimed that the four of them are playing tennis on "another level."

Ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters, in an interview with la Repubblica, Zverev claimed he belongs in the elite group of men’s tennis alongside World No. 3 Alcaraz, World No. 1 Sinner, and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic. He insisted that "there are four of us playing another level of tennis."

Reflecting on 2024, he admitted it was "a bit strange," acknowledging his own poor form and Alcaraz’s inconsistency while praising Sinner’s stability. Despite not yet capturing a Grand Slam title, Zverev remains confident, calling himself "fresh and ready" for 2025 and brushing off pressure.

His comments were posted on Reddit, and fans were not convinced by his take. Many believed the World No. 2 was not in the same league as the other three, owing to his lack of Major titles, while the rest have won at least three.

"This is delusional confidence I want to have in life," one fan wrote.

"Saying this about yourself when everyone you mentioned has slams and you don’t is crazy," another fan wrote.

"He's not far behind them but the 'protagonists' thing and 'four of us playing another level of tennis' makes it cringe," a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions slamming Alexander Zverev for his comments.

"God he’s so unlikeable," one fan wrote.

"No Sasha, you are not on the same level as Sinner and Carlos. Where your slams at?" another fan asked.

"Zverev is just underwhelming. Idk how else to say it. Just an underwhelming #2," yet another fan wrote.

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic prepare for Monte-Carlo Masters as Jannik Sinner enters final month of suspension

Alexander Zverev at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner agreed to a three-month suspension in February 2025 after he tested positive for Clostebol in March 2024. Initially, the World No. 1 was given a clean chit by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was unconvinced and appealed the ruling.

As the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was set to hear the appeal in April 2025, WADA and Sinner agreed to settle for a three-month ban for the Italian. He will miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and return to action on May 4 at his home tournament, the Italian Open.

Meanwhile, the rest of the top ATP stars are preparing to play at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the first Masters 1000 event on clay in 2025. The top eight seeds have received a bye in the first round.

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face the winner of Mariano Navone vs. Matteo Berrettini in the second round. Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on the winner of Fabio Fognini vs. Francisco Cerundolo. On Zverev's half of the draw, third seed Novak Djokovic will await the winner of Stan Wawrinka vs. Alejandro Tabilo.

