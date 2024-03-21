Tennis commentator and podcast host Craig Shapiro is facing backlash from fans for his remarks on Aryna Sabalenka's relationship status following her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death.

Koltsov, a former ice hockey player, died in Miami on March 18 at the age of 42, with reports suggesting that his death was being investigated as an "apparent suicide" by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

After two days of silence, Sabalenka spoke out on Koltsov's demise, revealing that they were "no longer together" at the time of his death. The pair had made their relationship public in 2021. The World No. 2, nevertheless, shared that she's heartbroken by the news and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Before Aryna Sabalenka released her statement, Craig Shapiro took to social media and revealed that he had spoken to multiple players who confirmed that she wasn't dating Koltsov at the time of his death.

He also claimed that the 25-year-old had traveled to the Indian Wells Open with a new partner, in a private jet with Grigor Dimitrov, while Koltsov had made his way to Miami to resolve matters between them.

"From multiple players, the boyfriend was no longer the boyfriend, Sabalenka was in Indian Wells with a new guy, she and the new guy flew with Dimitrov on a pj to Miami from the desert, seems as though Koltsov came to Miami to try sort it out…," he posted.

Despite facing criticism, Sharpiro defended his post, arguing that Aryna Sabalenka's continued participation at the Miami Open made an explanation necessary.

"When the player chose to go to practice and stay in the tournament and declare press off limits without a statement it begged an explanation. Whether you like it or not," he commented further.

Tennis fans were appalled at Craig Shapiro spreading "gossip" at this sensitive time, particularly given the anonymous nature of his sources.

"Are those multiple players with us? this is disgusting, just creating a gossip from nothing, do you want likes? Pathetic," a fan commented.

"The same said by someone about Quiet on Set can be said about you. “Some of y’all’s desire for tea outweighs your compassion for victims. They are real people with real trauma” This is not anyone’s business. This isn’t even journalism. It’s gossip," another fan chimed in.

One fan labeled it a "new low" for Shapiro.

"Always knew he was 🤢 but a new low for this Craig guy," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X:

Aryna Sabalenka to take on Paula Badosa in Miami Open 2R

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka (right)

Amid the devastating circumstances of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death, Aryna Sabalenka continued her preparations for her campaign at the Miami Open.

Following a first-round bye, the World No. 2 squares off against Paula Badosa in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event. Badosa claimed a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Simona Halep to book her place against the Belarusian.

Ahead of their match, Badosa opened up about the "tough situation" of facing her best friend under such heartbreaking circumstances, emphasizing that she doesn't want Sabalenka to "suffer."

"That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer. It's a very tough situation. At the same point playing against her, it's also uncomfortable," she said in her post-match press conference."

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa have split their four previous meetings. However, the Belarusian emerged victorious in their two most recent encounters, winning 7-6(5), 6-4 in the 2022 Stuttgart semifinals and 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the 2023 Stuttgart quarterfinals.