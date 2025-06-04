"This feels really avoidable" - Fans slam French Open over 'atrocious' scheduling of Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys QF for American audience

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys are set to clash in a thrilling, all-American women's singles quarterfinal at the 2025 French Open. However, several fans have expressed their disappointment with the scheduling of the match between the two Major champions, particularly when it comes to the American audience.

2023 US Open winner Gauff and reigning Australian Open champion Keys will lock horns on Wednesday, June 4, for a place in the semifinals of the clay Major. Bizarrely though, despite the high-profile nature of the matchup, it has been scheduled as the first match of the day; 11 AM local time in Paris. This means fans who want to watch the match from the USA would have to tune quite late at night or very early in the morning, depending on the time zone.

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) blatantly criticized the French Open for the time at which it has scheduled the quarterfinal clash between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

"Yeah you’d think that TNT Sports would have a say because that’s a huge audience being unable to watch one of its biggest stars. I usually just accept it too, but this feels really avoidable," a fan wrote.

"The Roland Garros scheduling this year has been ridiculous. A women's quarterfinal, between two American players (Madison Keys and Coco Gauff), is starting at 5 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow??? Come on," commented another.

"The scheduling has been shameful. What a let down by Amelie (Mauresmo, the tournament director of Roland Garros). Such a shame!," another fan chimed in.

"I wonder if they realize that they might be watched outside of France. I bet they schedule women as early as possible so that they finish before 5 pm local so that people who casually switch the TV on when they go back from work are sure to see men playing," opined one.

"Their scheduling this Slam for women has been atrocious," another added.

"That’s absolutely insane- good for Australians watching but awful that @rolandgarros continues with it’s appalling treatment of female players," weighed in yet another fan.

There already has been significant controversy surrounding the scheduling of women's matches at the 2025 French Open, particularly their total absence from the night sessions. Several high-profile WTA stars such as reigning No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and three-time Roland Garros defending champion Iga Swiatek have called for equal treatment. Gauff's take echoed her rivals' sentiments.

"We produce some high-quality tennis" - Coco Gauff on controversial absence of women's matches in night sessions at French Open 2025

Coco Gauff during a press conference at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Adding to the fierce criticism the French Open has been subjected to over its decision to not schedule any women's matches for the tournament's night sessions, Coco Gauff said she believes in women's tennis being worthy of primetime slots. Her admission came in the wake of Ons Jabeur's stinging criticism of Roland Garros for prioritizing men for the night session matches.

"I do think that women’s matches are worthy of a night spot. I definitely do agree with Ons when, like, you feel what’s best for the fans, but I feel like we produce some high-quality tennis and we have some great stars on the women’s side who fans I’m sure would love to see," Gauff told reporters after her second-round win at the clay Major.

However, she had earlier also suggested that most WTA players would preferably avoid night matches. The winner of the match between Gauff and Keys will go on to face either Mirra Andreeva or home hope Lois Boisson in the semifinals.

