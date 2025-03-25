"This run will buy Emma Raducanu another 6 months of wildcards" - Fans react as Brit beats Amanda Anisimova to reach Miami Open QF

Several tennis fans lauded Emma Raducanu after she qualified for the 2025 Miami Open quarterfinals. The Brit defeated Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to advance further in the WTA 1000 event.

Raducanu had struggled to find her best form this season until her campaign in Miami. After withdrawing from the ASB Classic in Auckland, the Brit suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open, followed by first-round exits in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Indian Wells.

Nonetheless, the 2021 US Open champion mounted a strong comeback at the Miami Open, reaching the quarterfinals. Raducanu faced Anisimova and easily won the first set 6-1. She dominated similarly in the second and won 6-3.

Raducanu recorded eight unforced errors and nine winners during the 69-minute match. In contrast, the American hit 12 winners, but the concerning part was her 37 unforced errors.

A Group of tennis fans later reacted to this update, with one writing:

"This run is going to buy Raducanu another 6 months of wildcards…"

Tennis Letter also shared this update on X, garnering a wave of reactions from fans. One user expressed their excitement over Raducanu's triumph.

"best emma has looked since the 2021 us open" WE'RE SO BACK," they wrote.

"As an Emma fan, lemme just say that I don't know how to act with my girl in the Quarterfinals 🥲🥲 like what is the protocol? Anyways, good luck IG <3," another chimed in.

A fan was happy to see Raducanu regain her form, reminiscent of her triumphant run at the 2021 US Open.

"Such a brilliant performance from Emma! 💥 Raducanu’s serving was flawless, and she’s looking back to her US Open level! 🇬🇧❤️ This is the Emma we’ve all been waiting for! On to the QFs at a WTA 1000 – incredible stuff! Keep it up, Emma! 💪🎾", they said.

Several fans on Reddit also reacted to Raducanu's triumph with a fan writing:

"Happy for Emma, her fitness work really seems to have improved her defence."

"When's the last time we saw Round5canu??" another wrote.

This was the first time since the 2021 US Open that the 22-year-old had won four consecutive main-draw matches. Moreover, the upcoming quarterfinal will be Raducanu's first at a WTA 1000 event.

Emma Raducanu to face Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open QF

Emma Raducanu at Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and will face home favorite Jessica Pegula. The Brit defeated Sayaka Ishii, eighth-seeded Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, and Amanda Anisimova to secure a spot in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Pegula, the fourth seed in the tournament, received a first-round bye and began her campaign in the second round with a win over Bernarda Pera. The 2024 US Open finalist carried that momentum forward, defeating Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(3) and Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Pegula and Raducanu have met twice on tour, with each winning one match. The winner of this contest will face either Iga Swiatek or Alexandra Eala in the semifinals.

