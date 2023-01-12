"This will teach most of you don't be so quick to judge others" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka pregnancy after Australian Open withdrawal backlash

Naomi Osaka’s pregnancy revelation came as a happy surprise to tennis fans.
The Japanese icon, who has been in a relationship with rapper Cordae for nearly four years, announced on Wednesday that she was expecting her first child. In the announcement posted on social media, Naomi Osaka shared a picture of her ultrasound from December 2022. She also posted an emotional letter addressing her life and career.
"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to, " Naomi Osaka said.
"I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "that's my mom," haha. I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she added.
"Sidenote: I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually," she concluded.
The four-time grand Slam champion recently drew flak from critics and tennis followers alike. This came after she withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open without any initial mention of the reason. However, she was soon flooded with congratulatory messages and well wishes following her pregnancy announcement.
Tennis fans expressed their shock and excitement at the unexpected good news. Many fans recalled the unfair treatment she was subjected to following her withdrawal from the first Grand Slam of the season.
"The critics had so much to say about Naomi Osaka not playing, and that is her right if she had no reason at all... meanwhile sis is creating life. A reminder that we don't always know what we think we know!" one fan said.
Another fan was thrilled about the 25-year-old's pledge to make a comeback on the tennis courts at the 2024 Australian Open.
"Coz I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love it," the fan remarked.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Naomi Osaka's baby news comes just days after Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy
A few days before Naomi Osaka made her baby news public, Ashleigh Barty also announced the upcoming joyous addition to her family. The former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion is married to golfer Garry Kissick.
"2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure. Origi already the protective big sister," the 26-year-old announced on social media.
However, World No. 1 ranked Ashleigh Barty retired from the sport in March 2022 after winning the Australian Open that year.
