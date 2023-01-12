"This will teach most of you don't be so quick to judge others" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka pregnancy after Australian Open withdrawal backlash

Naomi Osaka’s pregnancy revelation came as a happy surprise to tennis fans.

The Japanese icon, who has been in a relationship with rapper Cordae for nearly four years, announced on Wednesday that she was expecting her first child. In the announcement posted on social media, Naomi Osaka shared a picture of her ultrasound from December 2022. She also posted an emotional letter addressing her life and career.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to, " Naomi Osaka said.

"I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "that's my mom," haha. I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she added.

"Sidenote: I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually," she concluded.

The four-time grand Slam champion recently drew flak from critics and tennis followers alike. This came after she withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open without any initial mention of the reason. However, she was soon flooded with congratulatory messages and well wishes following her pregnancy announcement.

Tennis fans expressed their shock and excitement at the unexpected good news. Many fans recalled the unfair treatment she was subjected to following her withdrawal from the first Grand Slam of the season.

"The critics had so much to say about Naomi Osaka not playing, and that is her right if she had no reason at all... meanwhile sis is creating life. A reminder that we don't always know what we think we know!" one fan said.

She Comfortable @LeeLeeAne



meanwhile sis is creating life. A reminder that we don't always know what we think we know! philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Naomi Osaka announces that she's pregnant! Naomi Osaka announces that she's pregnant! https://t.co/iMB5CHYUVn The critics had so much to say about Naomi Osaka not playing, and that is her right if she had no reason at all...meanwhile sis is creating life. A reminder that we don't always know what we think we know! twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st… The critics had so much to say about Naomi Osaka not playing, and that is her right if she had no reason at all...meanwhile sis is creating life. A reminder that we don't always know what we think we know! twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/st…

Another fan was thrilled about the 25-year-old's pledge to make a comeback on the tennis courts at the 2024 Australian Open.

"Coz I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love it," the fan remarked.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Myles David @TunedIntoTennis twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. https://t.co/GYXRnutU3I Now can y’all PLEASE take back all those think pieces about her just “not caring” about the sport Now can y’all PLEASE take back all those think pieces about her just “not caring” about the sport 😅 twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

lennox cadore @lennoxc @naomiosaka Congratulations!!! Now all the media who wrote vile things about you after pulling out of the AO owes you an apology. Media can be so trashy at times. @naomiosaka Congratulations!!! Now all the media who wrote vile things about you after pulling out of the AO owes you an apology. Media can be so trashy at times.

lennox cadore @lennoxc @AustralianOpen Now that Naomi announced she withdrew because she is pregnant I hope this will teach most of you don't be so quick to judge others. Naomi won more Slams than most other players. She has the right to do what she wants. Barty and Osaka announce pregnancies in the same week!!!! @AustralianOpen Now that Naomi announced she withdrew because she is pregnant I hope this will teach most of you don't be so quick to judge others. Naomi won more Slams than most other players. She has the right to do what she wants. Barty and Osaka announce pregnancies in the same week!!!!

Craig Appelbaum @appelbaum_craig @PopCrave I did not have "Seeing Naomi Osaka's Womb" on my 2023 bingo card but! Congrats @PopCrave I did not have "Seeing Naomi Osaka's Womb" on my 2023 bingo card but! Congrats

Christian @ItsMeCree_ What news to arrive home to from work. Had a feeling Naomi Osaka was pregnant when there wasn’t a reason announced for her withdrawal. Happy for her. What news to arrive home to from work. Had a feeling Naomi Osaka was pregnant when there wasn’t a reason announced for her withdrawal. Happy for her.

Serve And Rally @ServeAndRally twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Breaking:



Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy, and plans to return to the tour in 2024. Breaking:Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy, and plans to return to the tour in 2024. https://t.co/n09jayTi1Z I kid you not....I was discussing Osaka with my dentist this morning...just wondering what she has been up to....now we know I kid you not....I was discussing Osaka with my dentist this morning...just wondering what she has been up to....now we know😉 twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

S @BurntScarlett twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Breaking:



Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy, and plans to return to the tour in 2024. Breaking:Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy, and plans to return to the tour in 2024. https://t.co/n09jayTi1Z The plot twist. Almost thought she retired The plot twist. Almost thought she retired 😂 twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

senorita rita @annoyingrita Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Breaking:



Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy, and plans to return to the tour in 2024. Breaking:Naomi Osaka announces her pregnancy, and plans to return to the tour in 2024. https://t.co/n09jayTi1Z Oh my god! I mean I am thrilled for her but this is a crazy turn of events twitter.com/BenRothenberg/… Oh my god! I mean I am thrilled for her but this is a crazy turn of events twitter.com/BenRothenberg/…

wea64 @triplec64 TENNIS @Tennis



is expecting her first child: Oh baby! @naomiosaka is expecting her first child: tennis.com/news/articles/… Oh baby! 🍼@naomiosaka is expecting her first child: tennis.com/news/articles/… While expecting a child should always be a joyous occasion, I shutter to think of how Naomi will be able to handle the public pressure to perform. With that said, I wish her well. twitter.com/tennis/status/… While expecting a child should always be a joyous occasion, I shutter to think of how Naomi will be able to handle the public pressure to perform. With that said, I wish her well. twitter.com/tennis/status/…

Mladenovic25languages @toiletbreak12 NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. https://t.co/GYXRnutU3I I’m happy for her and i’m happy that she wants to come back next year🥳 twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… I’m happy for her and i’m happy that she wants to come back next year🥳 twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

Jeanette Kwakye @JNETTEKWAKYE LOVE IT. NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. https://t.co/GYXRnutU3I I love this. Women’s sport has moved on so much that this isn’t career ending anymore.LOVE IT. twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… I love this. Women’s sport has moved on so much that this isn’t career ending anymore. ❤️❤️ LOVE IT. twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter @naomiosaka Congratulations Naomi! You don’t owe a thing to the tennis world. Enjoy this beautiful time in your life - you’re going to be a great mom @naomiosaka Congratulations Naomi! You don’t owe a thing to the tennis world. Enjoy this beautiful time in your life - you’re going to be a great mom ❤️

Laurie C @Lauriebchappell @naomiosaka Congratulations! And yes, of course, it’s your life…you choose your path…but…do hope to see your beautiful game of tennis again sometime! @naomiosaka Congratulations! And yes, of course, it’s your life…you choose your path…but…do hope to see your beautiful game of tennis again sometime!😊

⭐️⭐️⭐️TOBIN all my Days (fan account) @LovelyDak_

As you say, life is today, enjoy, there is no time to mark your return, we will be here to enjoy you again on the court, playing and having funn @naomiosaka Big big congrats!!! So happy for you, this enormous happiness for you, beautiful news. 🫶🏾As you say, life is today, enjoy, there is no time to mark your return, we will be here to enjoy you again on the court, playing and having funn @naomiosaka Big big congrats!!! So happy for you, this enormous happiness for you, beautiful news. 🫶🏾As you say, life is today, enjoy, there is no time to mark your return, we will be here to enjoy you again on the court, playing and having funn 😁

Mimi Gan @Mi2Media @naomiosaka Your children's book, "The Way Champs Play" is inspiring. Your new little one has a wonderful role model. Congratulations! @naomiosaka Your children's book, "The Way Champs Play" is inspiring. Your new little one has a wonderful role model. Congratulations!

YAYALI™ @Llaniira to the world @naomiosaka I can swear that last year when I saw your interviews presenting your book, I told my mother that I saw your pregnant face and today I announce this to you... My goodness, Congratulations 🤰🏾Mama, a littleto the world @naomiosaka I can swear that last year when I saw your interviews presenting your book, I told my mother that I saw your pregnant face and today I announce this to you... My goodness, Congratulations 🤰🏾Mama, a little 🐻🌸 to the world https://t.co/3WdpvsimQo

Nat @Nat67504589 @naomiosaka Many congratulations and blessings, Naomi! Can't wait to see your baby cheering you on the tennis court! @naomiosaka Many congratulations and blessings, Naomi! Can't wait to see your baby cheering you on the tennis court! ♥️

višnja @trulavisnjica I wish Naomi all the best, some things are more important than tennis, as a fan, I take her for granted and assume things about her life which I have zero info on, whatever she decides to do with her future, it's all up to her, cheers to a new chapter, cheers to baby Osaka I wish Naomi all the best, some things are more important than tennis, as a fan, I take her for granted and assume things about her life which I have zero info on, whatever she decides to do with her future, it's all up to her, cheers to a new chapter, cheers to baby Osaka 👶

25 @theyneedjeez NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. https://t.co/GYXRnutU3I A financially aware lyricist and a professional tennis player. That baby gon have a super well-rounded upbringing twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta… A financially aware lyricist and a professional tennis player. That baby gon have a super well-rounded upbringing twitter.com/naomiosaka/sta…

Naomi Osaka's baby news comes just days after Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy

Former World No. 1s Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty announce pregnancy just days apart

A few days before Naomi Osaka made her baby news public, Ashleigh Barty also announced the upcoming joyous addition to her family. The former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion is married to golfer Garry Kissick.

"2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure. Origi already the protective big sister," the 26-year-old announced on social media.

However, World No. 1 ranked Ashleigh Barty retired from the sport in March 2022 after winning the Australian Open that year.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Poll : 0 votes