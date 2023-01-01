"Totally felt like a take off on Elon Musk"- Martina Navratilova recommends Daniel Craig's new "Glass Onion" movie to her fans

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently showered praise on English-American actor Daniel Craig's latest film, "Glass Onion." She also recommended the same to her fans while stating that the movie seemed to mimic billionaire Elon Musk in a way.

Glass Onion is the sequel to the 2019 film, Knives Out. The 2022 release revolves around a detective (played by Daniel Craig) solving a murder committed at the party of a tech billionaire, played by American actor Edward Norton.

Navratilova replied to a social media post about the film and heaped praise on the American movie. She also strongly recommended the film to her fans and followers.

"Our family just finished watching it tonight and I thought it was terrific and it totally felt like a take off on Elon [Musk] except the movie was made a while back… recommend it in any case," Martina Navratilova captioned her tweet.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @AshaRangappa_ @brianklaas Our family just finished watching it tonight and I thought it was terrific and it totally felt like a take off on Elon except the movie was made a while back… recommend it in any case @AshaRangappa_ @brianklaas Our family just finished watching it tonight and I thought it was terrific and it totally felt like a take off on Elon except the movie was made a while back… recommend it in any case

Martina Navratilova frequently takes a stand on social media

Martina Navratilova 2021 WTA Finals - Previews

Martina Navratilova dominated the game of tennis for nearly two decades, winning 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her playing career. The retired professional is now known to have a strong presence on social media. She does not sugarcoat her words when taking a stand, often against influential people.

Last week, Navratilova lashed out at former kickboxer Andrew Tate following his social media post. Tate had tweeted about how many cars he owns and their respective carbon emissions in response to environmental activist Greta Thunberg's tweet. Navratilova reacted to the internet personality's post and called him a "loser."

"Hello, loser! Once a p***k…etc," tweeted Navratilova.

Tate and his brother were later arrested in Romania on rape and human trafficking charges.

A few weeks back, the tennis legend also reacted to the news of Harvey Weinstein being found guilty of a second rape charge in the Los Angeles trial.

Weinstein, a former movie magnate, was accused of sexual misconduct as early as 1980s. The '#MeToo' campaign, which gained enormous popularity on social media, was started by multiple accusations made against him. Since then, the 70-year-old has been found guilty of rape and given a 23-year prison term. In the Los Angeles trial, Weinstein was also convicted of rape in December 2022.

Upon hearing the news, Martina Navratilova shared an article and captioned her tweet:

"A fitting end for this monster"

Besides taking a stand in criticizing influential people for their deeds, Navratilova also seldom heaps praise on current WTA and ATP players for their achievements.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes