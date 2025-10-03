World No. 2 Jannik Sinner's coach, Simone Vagnozzi, has shared his thoughts on the former and his defeat at the 2025 US Open finals. He further defended Sinner by highlighting his feats. The Italian star has concluded his China Open tournament journey by clinching the title, surpassing Learner Tien in the final round.Vagnozzi, a former professional player, has been coaching the South Tyrol native since February 2022 and has guided him to multiple titles, including the 2023 Canadian Open, 2024 Australian Open, the US Open, the ATP Finals, and the 2025 Australian Open and Wimbledon Championships. He also won the 2023 ATP Coach of the Year award alongside Jannik Sinner's other coach, Darren Cahill.Vagnozzi expressed his thoughts on Sinner's US Open final defeat against Carlos Alcaraz. While defending the Italian, he further highlighted the challenging past months he faced and the Spaniard's improved traits. Apart from this, he also shed light on Jannik Sinner's success and the judgment that he was facing despite reaching impressive feats.&quot;The defeat in New York, in my opinion, is not so surprising. At that moment, Alcaraz (Carlos) was psychologically, physically, and mentally better than Jannik (Sinner)&quot; he shared, as per Corriere dello Sport.He continued:&quot;However, we must not forget that he too went through five difficult months, and to think that today people are trying to portray Sinner as a player in crisis after he won two Slams in a year and reaches finals every week. He is doing extraordinary things and then we, like everyone, always want to improve.&quot;Simone Vagnozzi played thirteen years on the ATP Tour and had a career-high ranking of World No. 161 in the singles category and World No. 74 in the doubles category, as per the ATP Tour's official site.Simone Vagnozzi positively reflects on coaching Jannik Sinner with co-coach Darren CahillSimone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill with Sinner at the Cincinnati Open 2024 - Final Day - Source: GettySimone Vagnozzi shared how he works in harmony with co-coach Darren Cahill for Jannik Sinner's overall development. Furthermore, he highlighted his profound appreciation for Cahill's inclusion in the team.&quot;I’m so lucky to have met someone like Darren (Cahill), both professionally and personally. We connected immediately, and that undoubtedly helped us in our journey. We’ve always prioritised Jannik’s interests,&quot; he shared, via ATP Tour.He continued:&quot;I’m responsible for the more technical and tactical side of things, and he is more in charge of the mental and emotional aspects. And the most important thing is that the player always hears one united voice.&quot;Cahill is a former Australian player who won two singles and thirteen doubles titles. Apart from being a coach, he also works as an analyst with ESPN and with the Adidas Player Development Program.