"Trying to push the villain narrative so badly" - Novak Djokovic fans thank Victoria Azarenka for standing up for Serb over recent viral video

Novak Djokovic fans recently thanked former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka after the latter spoke out in favor of the Serbian in a viral video.

The Serbian maestro and Azarenka are currently plying their trade at the 2023 Australian Open. The former cruised past Grigor Dimitrov to set up a fourth-round clash with Alex de Minaur while the Belarusian will lock horns with World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Azarenka, 33, recently reacted to a video of Djokovic posted by a tennis journalist. In the video, a six-year-old Djokovic was seen hitting the nets. The caption of the video hinted at the former World No.1's anger after missing a shot.

"Novak Djokovic playing tennis at six years of age! Look at his anger when he misses shots."

Two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka retweeted the post and provided a much different perspective on the video. Instead of focusing on the 35-year-old's "anger," she rather talked about how "unbelievable" he was at such a young age.

"Or……maybe look at how unbelievable he is at 6 years old. That can work too no," Victoria Azarenka captioned her tweet.

victoria azarenka @vika7 Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



Look at his anger when he misses shots Novak Djokovic playing tennis at six years of age!Look at his anger when he misses shots Novak Djokovic playing tennis at six years of age!Look at his anger when he misses shots 😳 https://t.co/assEcytgHK Or……maybe look at how unbelievable he is at 6 years old. That can work too no? twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Or……maybe look at how unbelievable he is at 6 years old. That can work too no? twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Fans of the 21-time Grand Slam winner were quick enough to thank the Belarusian for her support. Some of them even touched upon the recurring issues of the media's portrayal of the 2022 Wimbledon winner as a villain.

"Thank you Azarenka - voice of reason 🙌🏼 and common sense! They’re absolutely reaching to try ruin his reputation. Trying to push the villain narrative so badly. It’s disgusting," one fan tweeted.

Ana @_anatc0 🏼 and common sense!



They’re absolutely reaching to try ruin his reputation. Trying to push the villain narrative so badly. It’s disgusting. @vika7 Thank you Azarenka - voice of reason🏼 and common sense!They’re absolutely reaching to try ruin his reputation. Trying to push the villain narrative so badly. It’s disgusting. @vika7 Thank you Azarenka - voice of reason 🙌🏼 and common sense! They’re absolutely reaching to try ruin his reputation. Trying to push the villain narrative so badly. It’s disgusting.

Support for Azarenka kept on pouring.

"Thank you vika for standing up for Novak," one fan tweeted.

Another fan called both the Grand Slam winners "champions".

"champions have each others back. lesgooo," a fan said.

Fans continued to thank Azarenka for her support.

"Yeeesss thank you Vika and you tell him," another fan tweeted.

Some more fan reactions are:

Ana @_anatc0



So here for it 🏼 twitter.com/vika7/status/1… victoria azarenka @vika7 Or……maybe look at how unbelievable he is at 6 years old. That can work too no? twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Or……maybe look at how unbelievable he is at 6 years old. That can work too no? twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Azarenka dragging Luigi GattoSo here for it Azarenka dragging Luigi Gatto 💀 So here for it 👏🏼 twitter.com/vika7/status/1…

Barbara Teresa @Barbara753 @vika7 I knew that I liked you, Victoria. I always root for you. There’s something about you…..and now my instinct has been confirmed. @vika7 I knew that I liked you, Victoria. I always root for you. There’s something about you…..and now my instinct has been confirmed. ❤️🎾❤️

Angela Newell @OxfordBullmasti @vika7 @KenQuin Thanks, Vika! A voice of reasoning is greatly needed. Too much of a narrative from these types. We all have value and much to add to this world! @vika7 @KenQuin Thanks, Vika! A voice of reasoning is greatly needed. Too much of a narrative from these types. We all have value and much to add to this world!

How Novak Djokovic and Victoria Azarenka have fared in the Australian Open so far

2023 Australian Open - Day 6

Novak Djokovic remains the only Grand Slam winner in the men's draw. The veteran kicked off his campaign with a three-set win over Roberto Carballes Baena. He followed it up with another win over Frenchman Enzo Couacaud.

In the third round, the World No. 5 faced Grigor Dimitrov. Up against the Bulgarian, the Serbian beat the former, 7-6(9), 6-3, 6-4. To fight for a place in the quarterfinals, the nine-time Australian Open winner will face Australian de Minaur at the Rod Laver Arena on January 23.

Azarenka, on the other hand, will square off against third seed Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Major. In the opening round, the Belarusian beat American Sofia Kenin in straight sets. Up against, Nadia Podoroska, Azarenka decimated the Argentine, 6-1, 6-0. In the third round, the 24th seed got the better of tenth seed Madison Keys 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes