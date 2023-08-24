US Open 2023 men's singles seeds: Carlos Alcaraz top seed for third successive Major, followed by Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

The men's singles seeds for the 2023 US Open are out, with Carlos Alcaraz seeded first at the tournament for the very first time in his career.

The Spaniard regained the No. 1 ranking after winning the Cinch Championships in June. He is currently just 20 points ahead of Novak Djokovic, who is seeded second.

The Serb will be a top title contender at the New York Major and given his brilliant performance in Cincinnati, we could see him light up the tournament after being unable to compete in 2022.

2021 champion Daniil Medvedev is the third seed at the US Open and is another player who is capable of lifting the trophy. Following him is Holger Rune, who is among the Top 5 seeds at a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career. The Dane reached a career-high ranking of World No. 4 after the Cincinnati Masters and it will be interesting to see how he fares in New York.

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud is the fifth seed while Jannik Sinner is seeded sixth, his best seeding a Grand Slam so far in his young career. They are followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz. Last year's semifinalist Frances Tiafoe completes the Top 10 seeds at the upcoming US Open.

Alexander Zverev returns to Top 15 seedings at US Open 2023

Alexander Zverev in action at the Western & Southern Open

Alexander Zverev is close to a return to the Top 10 following his semifinal run in Cincinnati. The German is seeded 12th at the 2023 US Open behind Karen Khachanov. Alex de Minaur is seeded 13th, his highest at a Grand Slam so far, followed by Tommy Paul and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

They are followed by Cameron Norrie, Hubert Hurkacz, Lorenzo Musetti, Grigor Dimitrov, and Francisco Cerundolo.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Adrian Mannarino are seeded 21st and 22nd respectively, and they are followed by Nicolas Jarry, who has attained his best seeding at a Major so far. Tallon Griekspoor, Alexander Bublik, Dan Evans, and Borna Coric are next in line.

28th seed Christopher Eubanks is a seeded player at a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career. The American reached his maiden Major quarterfinal at Wimbledon and will be looking to have a good run in New York as well, where he is bound to receive a lot of support.

Here is the full list of men's singles seeds at US Open 2023.

Seed Player 1 Carlos Alcaraz 2 Novak Djokovic 3 Daniil Medvedev 4 Holger Rune 5 Casper Ruud 6 Jannik Sinner 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 8 Andrey Rublev 9 Taylor Fritz 10 Frances Tiafoe 11 Karen Khachanov 12 Alexander Zverev 13 Alex de Minaur 14 Tommy Paul 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime 16 Cameron Norrie 17 Hubert Hurkacz 18 Lorenzo Musetti 19 Grigor Dimitrov 20 Francisco Cerundolo 21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 22 Adrian Mannarino 23 Nicolas Jarry 24 Tallon Griekspoor 25 Alexander Bublik 26 Dan Evans 27 Borna Coric 28 Christopher Eubanks 29 Ugo Humbert 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 31 Sebastian Korda 32 Laslo Djere

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis